The mission of the Dicastery for Bishops is to assist the Pope in choosing pastors to whom he can entrust ecclesiastical communities within their respective territories. After identifying priests to be proposed for the episcopate, the final decision rests with the Pope.

In January 2023, Pope Francis appointed as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops then-Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, who held the position until his own election to the See of Peter. The secretary of the Dicastery is Archbishop Ilson de Jesus Montanari.

The task entrusted to this Dicastery by the Church is to assist the Pontiff in choosing the pastors of the People of God. This curial body is responsible for all matters pertaining to the establishment and provision of particular Churches and to the exercise of the episcopal office in the Latin Church, without prejudice to the competence of the Dicastery for Evangelization.

Competence

The scope and competence of the Dicastery for Bishops are delineated in the Apostolic Constitution Praedicate Evangelium . It is the responsibility of this Dicastery, after collecting the necessary information and in cooperation with the Bishops and Episcopal Conferences, deals with all matters concerning the constitution, division, union, suppression, and any other changes of particular Churches and of their groupings. The Dicastery deals with all matters concerning the appointment of diocesan and titular Bishops, and Apostolic Administrators. The Dicastery also deals with the resignation of Bishops from their office, in conformity with the canonical norms. The Dicastery handles everything dealing with the ad limina Apostolorum visits of the particular Churches assigned to its care.

Pontifical Commission for Latin America

Established within the Dicastery is the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, which is responsible for studying questions regarding the life and growth of those particular Churches. It is also responsible for fostering relations between international and national ecclesiastical institutions working in the regions of Latin America and with the institutions of the Curia.

Historical Notes

The Dicastery for Bishops has ancient origins. Sixtus V, with the Constitution Immensa of 22 January 1588, established the Congregation for the Erection of Churches and Consistorial Provisions, a name later changed to the Sacred Congregation of the Consistory. St. Pius X, with the Constitution Sapienti Consilio of 1908, expanded its powers, assigning it, among other things, jurisdiction over the selection of bishops, and the establishment of dioceses and chapters of canons. With the Apostolic Constitution Regimini Ecclesiae Universa of 15 August 1967 by Paul VI, the name was changed again, to the Sacred Congregation for Bishops. With the Apostolic Constitution Pastor Bonus of 28 June 1988 by John Paul II, it was determined that the Congregation for Bishops is called, among other things, to carry out everything related to the constitution of particular Churches and their Councils, their division, unification, suppression and other changes. The Congregation for Bishops then changed its name in 2022 with the promulgation of the Apostolic Constitution Praedicate Evangelium, the previous name of the Congregation was changed to the Dicastery for Bishops.

Choosing men who are pastors

The criterion is not the search for perfection. In contrast to the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, the Dicastery for Bishops is concerned with evaluating the pastoral profiles of candidates who are men walking in the light of the Gospel. In a priest to be proposed for the episcopate, the theological and cardinal virtues, and prudence in particular, are especially important. The work of the Dicastery for Bishops is to be carried out collegially, with faith and in a spirit of service. The final evaluation is then presented to the Pope for his final decision.