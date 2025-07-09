Vatican grants ‘Nihil obstat’ for Marian devotion on Mount Zvir in Slovakia

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has sent a letter to the Archbishop of Prešov for Byzantine Rite Catholics, confirming the many spiritual fruits connected to Mount Zvir, in Slovakia, where apparitions of Mary allegedly occurred between 1990 and 1995 near the small village of Litmanová.

By Vatican News

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith—thanks to the new norms published last year—has granted the go-ahead (nihil obstat) after evaluating the spiritual fruits connected to the alleged Marian apparitions that are said to have occurred between 1990 and 1995 in Litmanová, on Mount Zvir, in Slovakia.

Cardinal Prefect Víctor Manuel Fernández sent a letter addressed to Archbishop Jonáš Jozef Maxim, Archieparch of Prešov for Byzantine Rite Catholics. ( Read the letter in English here )

He wrote in response to the archbishop’s request, who cites the countless “sincere and profound confessions” and conversions, expressing appreciation for the “many spiritual fruits obtained by the pilgrims who continue to frequent the place” despite the alleged phenomenon having concluded thirty years ago.

Analyzing the related messages, the Dicastery said they contain “precious invitations to conversion.” These include statements such as: “Let Jesus free you… And do not allow your Enemy to limit your freedom, for which Jesus shed so much blood.”

The Blessed Virgin Mary presents herself as “happy” and invites the faithful to find the true path to happiness in the recognition of being loved unconditionally: “I love you just as you are… I want you to be happy, but this world will not make you happy.”

Several messages encourage the faithful by showing that the path of the Gospel is not complicated. “He wants you ever more simple.”

Finding joy and peace in the Lord enables us to witness and spread peace, the message notes.

They also postulate the need for a response and engagement with the Lord’s initiative, imitating Christ, who gives Himself out of love. Loving our brothers and sisters becomes the summary of our response and our fulfillment.

In the letter, Cardinal Fernández acknowledges that a limited number of messages contain “some ambiguities and unclear aspects.”

However, taking into account what had already been stated by the doctrinal commission on the case in a 2011 report, it is believed that these are due to the internal interpretation of the alleged visionaries.

These few messages, in fact, do not present themselves as locutions but rather as interior experiences. Those who live them attempt to translate them into words, which necessarily turn out to be imprecise.

For this reason, Archbishop Maxim is invited to publish a collection “excluding those few statements that may cause confusion and disturb the faith of the simple.”

The Dicastery reiterates that the nihil obstat does not imply the recognition of the supernatural authenticity of the alleged apparitions, but “nevertheless permits the approval of public worship and the communication to the faithful that, if they wish, they may approach this spiritual proposal without risk.”

The alleged apparitions began on August 5, 1990, three kilometers from Litmanová, a small village of Byzantine Catholic tradition in the mountains of northern Slovakia, and involved three children: Ivetka Korcáková, 11 years old; Katka Ceselková, 12; and Mitko Ceselka, 9.

The Blessed Virgin Mary presented herself under the title of “Immaculate Purity.”