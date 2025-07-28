Catholic Digital Missionaries and Influencers share hope at Jubilee event

Monsignor Lucio Ruiz at the inauguration of the Jubilee of Digital Missionaries and Catholic Influencers

Hundreds of digital missionaries and Catholic influencers from around the world have gathered in Rome for the first-ever Jubilee for Digital Missionaries and Influencers, a two-day celebration aimed at fostering communion, deepening mission, and sharing hope through digital platforms.

By Vatican News

Part of the Jubilee of Youth and held on July 28–29, the Jubilee for Digital Missionaries and Influencers, promoted by the Dicastery for Evangelization in collaboration with the Dicastery for Communication, brings together those who evangelize online to reflect, pray, and celebrate together as one Church without borders.

“A network of people, not of algorithms”

In his opening remarks of the event held at Rome’s Auditorium Conciliazione, Paolo Ruffini, Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, welcomed participants inviting them into a sacred space of listening and encounter.

“It is beautiful to be together in person,” he said, noting that while digital platforms unite us, “what truly binds us is not the web, but something that transcends us: God Himself.”

Ruffini reflected on the fact that the Church has always been a “network,” long before the internet existed, and that this network is one made not of code or content, but of persons - imperfect, diverse, yet united by one baptism and one faith. He urged those present to resist the temptations of self-promotion and superficiality, and instead to reflect on their mission with humility.

Quoting Pope Francis, he asked powerful questions for discernment:

“How do we sow hope amidst despair? How do we heal division? Is our communication rooted in prayer, or have we allowed ourselves to adopt the language of corporate marketing?”

These are not easy questions, he admitted, but they are essential for anyone seeking to proclaim the Gospel in today’s digital culture, a space full of potential, but also of deep risk.

“Let us testify that it is possible not to be swept away by this tide,” he encouraged those present: “Let us throw the net on the other side.”

Paolo Ruffini

“The digital world needs hope”

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, addressed the audience with an appeal to be “connected to hope.” In an age where misinformation, polarization, and isolation can dominate online discourse, digital missionaries, he said, are called to offer something different: the light of Christ.

“You are not only content creators,” he explained, “you are witnesses. You are not just building platforms; you are building bridges.”

Cardinal Parolin stressed that Christian presence online must be marked by truth, charity, and humility, with the aim of promoting a culture of encounter.

“Even a short post, when shared in faith and love, can become a spark of grace,” he said. He encouraged influencers to remain rooted in prayer, Scripture, and the sacraments, drawing strength from the community of the Church.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin

A path of prayer, listening, and mission

On Sunday morning, during his Angelus address, Pope Leo XIV had words of welcome for the young people arriving in Rome for a week of events that will culminate next weekend with a vigil and Holy Mass.

Meanwhile, Jubilee events began on Monday with Mass in parishes around the Vatican and continued with a series of conferences, reflections, and roundtables, including contributions from Jesuits David McCallum and Antonio Spadaro, exploring how the Church can respond to the culture of algorithms and networks with the enduring wisdom of the Gospel.

Workshops focused on real-world challenges and opportunities in digital evangelization, while moments of prayer and community fostered a sense of communion beyond screens. Special highlights included adoration and reconciliation, led by Cardinals Rodríguez Maradiaga and José Cobo Cano, and a prayer vigil animated by the Taizé Community.

Mission consecrated to Mary: “God’s Influencer”

On July 29, participants will walk together in pilgrimage to St. Peter’s Basilica, passing through the Holy Door and celebrating the Eucharist with Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle. Later in the day, during a visit to the Vatican Gardens, they will consecrate their digital mission to Mary, whom Ruffini called “the first influencer of God.”

This consecration reflects the desire to root digital creativity and communication in humility, discernment, and love. As Ruffini reminded the pilgrims, “We are not here to chase followers or brand ourselves, but to be missionary disciples in this digital age.”

The Jubilee of Digital Missionaries and Catholic Influencers concludes with music and testimonies in Rome’s Piazza Risorgimento, a festival that aims to be a celebration of diversity, unity, and the joy of sharing hope with the world.

Staying connected in faith

Throughout the event, Vatican News is providing live coverage in multiple languages, along with support from the Vatican Vox app and Vatican Radio, ensuring that the spirit of the Jubilee reaches even those who cannot attend in person.

“We are not alone,” said Ruffini. “We are a single people. And together, we are called to make the digital world not just connected, but truly human, truly Christian.”

Part of the welcome committe for the digital missionaries and catholic influencers