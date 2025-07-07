Cardinal Tolentino appointed to Zayed Award judging committee

The Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education will be among the judges of the 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity. "I look forward to reviewing nominations," he says, "and to becoming familiar with so many people who are making a difference around the world.”

By Joseph Tulloch

Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, has been appointed to the judging committee of the 7th annual Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

The Award, which carries a USD $1 million prize, was established in February 2019, following Pope Francis’ historic meeting with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and the pair's publication of the joint Document on Human Fraternity.

The signing of the document took place in the United Arab Emirates, and the country now sponsors the prize, which is named in honour of its founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The judges

The prizewinners are selected by an independent jury, whose composition varies from year to year. Among its members, there is always an individual selected by the Pope, an individual selected by the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and an individual selected by the Secretary General of the Union Nations.

As well as Cardinal Tolentino, this year’s judging committee consists of:

- Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UNICEF

- Charles Michel, former President of the European Council and former Prime Minister of Belgium

- Moussa Faki Mahamat, former Chairperson of the African Union Commission and former Prime Minister of Chad

- Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

- Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

In a statement, Cardinal Tolentino said that his appointment was “part of the precious legacy of His Holiness Pope Francis, who inspired the establishment of the award and was an honorary recipient.”

“I accept this responsibility bestowed upon me by Pope Francis,” the Cardinal continued, “to honour those putting into practice the values of human fraternity. In a spirit of service and obedience to Pope Leo, I look forward to reviewing nominations and to becoming familiar with so many people who are making a difference around the world.”

Archbishop El-Kassis at the 2025 Zayed Award ceremony

The award

The Zayed Award aims to provide recognition to individuals and groups who have made “outstanding contributions to advancing human fraternity, promoting peaceful coexistence, and championing the values of tolerance and solidarity”.

The award – which includes a USD $1 million financial prize – can go to individuals and organizations of any background, religion, or nationality.

Speaking to Vatican News at the award ceremony for the award’s 2025 edition, Archbishop Christophe El-Kassis, the Holy See’s Apostolic Nuncio to the United Arab Emirates, stressed the importance of the concept of human fraternity to the relationship between the two states.

Relations between the countries are today “very good”, he said, noting the main focus of their co-operation is precisely the promotion of human fraternity worldwide.

The Nuncio also emphasised the importance of the Zayed Award, saying that the collaboration between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam is “a model for others” and a reminder that “we are all one family”.