Pope Francis’ ‘Teacher of Mercy’, Cardinal Dri, dies aged 98

Cardinal Luis Pascual Dri, the Capuchin friar known for his tireless ministry in the confessional and his role as a spiritual model for Pope Francis, died on June 30 in Buenos Aires at the age of 98. His funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 2, at the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, where he had lived in retirement since 2007.

By Vatican News

“He was a great one,” Pope Francis once said of Dri, whom he elevated to the College of Cardinals in the 2023 Consistory. The Argentine Pope often cited him as an example of mercy, recalling how the friar would tell Jesus after long hours of confession: “Lord, forgive me for having forgiven too much. But it was You who gave me the bad example!”

Born in Federación, Argentina, on 17 April 1927, and a Capuchin since 1945, Cardinal Dri came from a deeply religious family—eight of nine siblings entered religious life. His ministry included years as a missionary and spiritual guide, shaped by the examples of Padre Pio and Saint Leopold Mandić.

Though unable to attend the 2023 Consistory in Rome due to his health, he received the cardinal’s biretta and ring in Buenos Aires. He was assigned the title of Cardinal-Deacon of Sant’Angelo in Pescheria. Speaking to Vatican media at the time, he described the appointment not as a reward but as a “gesture of tenderness” from the Pope.

Even after receiving the red hat, Cardinal Dri continued his daily rhythm of confession and prayer. “I am as much a sinner as those who come to me,” he often said, emphasising mercy rooted in personal humility and hours spent in prayer before the Tabernacle.

Pope Francis had publicly spoken of Dri on several occasions, including in his 2014 book The Name of God is Mercy and during meetings with priests and confessors. In 2017, he gave clergy in Rome a biography of the friar titled Don’t Be Afraid to Forgive, highlighting Dri’s example of pastoral compassion.

Reflecting on his life, Cardinal Dri once said: “I have no degrees, no titles. But life has taught me a lot. And having been born very poor, I feel called to always offer a word of mercy, help, and closeness. No one should leave thinking they were not understood or welcomed.”

