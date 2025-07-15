Archbishop Gallagher in India: Venerable Mar Ivanios calls us to holiness

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States, recalls that Venerable Mar Ivanios still calls the faithful today to pursue holiness and stay deeply rooted in Christ, as he celebrates Mass during his week-long journey to India.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"Venerable Archbishop Mar Ivanios encouraged his brethren to cultivate a personal relationship with Christ, to seek holiness in everyday life, and to serve others selflessly."

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, expressed this during the Mass for the annual Mar Ivanios celebrations on Tuesday during his week-long journey to India.



The event includes prayers, liturgies, and candlelight vigils led by Church leaders, including Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, the Major Archbishop-Catholicos of the Malankara Catholic Church and the Major Archbishop of Trivandrum.

Venerable Archbishop Mar Ivanios continues to inspire us today

In his homily, Archbishop Gallagher said that it is with a profound sense of gratitude that he stood there before him, and conveyed to each and every one of them the greetings and Apostolic Blessing of His Holiness Pope Leo, "who asked me to send you his warm regards."

"It is truly an honour," the Archbishop went on to say, "to be welcomed into this sacred assembly of faithful in Trivandrum, a place that proudly preserves the ardour of faith since the times of the Apostle Thomas, to celebrate this Holy Qurbono on the feast of the Venerable Archbishop Mar Ivanios, a man whose life and mission continue to inspire us to this day."

Holy and far-seeing visionary

"This faithful servant of God," the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations pointed out, "was not just a Church leader or an educator," but "a far-seeing visionary who embodied the Gospel’s call to unity, holiness, and service."

The Archbishop insisted that this principle of unity guided his entire ministry, as the fruit of prayer, humility, and dialogue, noting, "True unity cannot be imposed by force but must be drawn from the heart of the Gospel, which calls us to be one as the Father and the Son are one."

"His example," Archbishop Gallagher urged, "challenges us to look beyond our differences and to seek the common ground of faith in Christ."

Commitment to holistic education

The Archbishop recalled that Mar Ivanios’ commitment to education was another pillar of his ministry. "This Apostle of unity," he said, "understood that education should be transformative, not merely intellectually but above all morally and spiritually," and "be holistic, nurturing the whole person: mind, body, heart and soul."

His vision, the Vatican official recalled, was to form true disciples of our Lord, but also championed the education of women "at a time when this was not widely established, showing his broadminded outlook and profound respect for human dignity."

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher delivering his homily at Mass for the 72nd Mar Ivanios celebrations in India

Life rooted in love of God

"His spiritual writings," the Holy See's Secretary for Relations with States added, "emphasize the importance of prayer, the sacraments, and living a life rooted in the love of God."

Mar Ivanios, Archbishop Gallagher highlighted, "encouraged his brethren to cultivate a personal relationship with Christ, to seek holiness in everyday life, and to serve others selflessly."

Legacy, a living call for each of us



As we reflect on Mar Ivanios’ life and teachings, the Archbishop invited, "let us never forget that his legacy is not just a historical fact." Rather, he said, "it is a living call to each of us. Whether through prayer, education, unity, or service, we are invited to continue his mission in our own context."

Finally, Archbishop Gallagher prayed, "May Christ, the Good Shepherd, bestow on us the grace to be faithful disciples, courageous leaders, and compassionate servants, building a Church and a world where unity, peace, and love reign."

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher presides over Mass for the 72nd Mar Ivanios celebrations in India