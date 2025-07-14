Archbishop Gallagher embarks upon visit to India

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, is visiting India this week to 'strengthen bonds of friendship and collaboration.'

By Deborah Castellano Lubov



Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, has begun his travel to India.

According to a post on the official X account of the Holy See's Secretariat of State, @TerzaLoggia, announcing the journey, the Vatican official arrived in the Asian nation Sunday, 13 July, and will remain there until Saturday, 19 July.



“The aim,” reads the post, “is to consolidate and strengthen the bonds of friendship and collaboration between the Holy See and the Republic of India.”

The Catholic Church represents the largest Christian Church in the Hindu-majority country.

Even if Catholics form a relatively small percentage of India's overall population, constituting less than two percent of the entire population, their numbers are substantial, with over 23 million faithful.

The Catholic Church in the country in the country is divided among the Latin, Syro-Malabar, and Syro-Malankara Rites.