Pope Leo XIV receives Vice-President of Vietnam

After an audience with Pope Leo XIV, the Vice-President of Vietnam meets with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

The Holy See Press Office released the following statement about Pope Leo XIV's meeting on Monday morning with the Vice-President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam:

Pope Leo XIV received in audience, in the Apostolic Palace of the Vatican, the Vice-President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Her Excellency Madam Vo Thi An Xuan, who subsequently met with His Excellency Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.



During the cordial discussions which took place in the Secretariat of State, warm appreciation was expressed for the positive developments in the relations between the Holy See and Vietnam, in particular in the implementation of the Agreement on the Status of the Resident Pontifical Representative in Vietnam, while underscoring the contribution of the Catholic Church to Vietnamese society.

An exchange of views then took place on the socio-political situation of the country, as well as on regional and international developments.

