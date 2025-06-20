Pope Leo approves decrees for more than 170 martyrs

The Pope authorizes several decrees including a Spanish diocesan priest, more than 100 martyrs, a seminrian, and four servants of God.

By Vatican News

This morning, Pope Leo met with Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, and authorized the Dicastery to promulgate several decrees.

These include the recognition of a miracle attributed to the intercession of a Spanish diocesan priest as well as the martyrdom of several priests and laypeople killed out of hatred for the faith in Spain and France — among them a seminarian.

The Pope also recognized the heroic virtues of four Servants of God from Brazil and Italy.

Fr. Salvador Valera Parra

One of the decrees recognized a miracle attributed to the intercession of the Venerable Servant of God Salvador Valera Parra. Born on February 27, 1816, in Huércal-Overa, Spain, he was a diocesan priest, archpriest, and parish priest of Huércal-Overa, where he also died on March 15, 1889.

Fr. Parra served as a priest primarily in his hometown, initially as vicar and later as parish priest. In 1853, he was named archpriest, and in 1859, he gained distinction for his service and exemplary life as pastor. During the cholera epidemics and the 1863 earthquakes that caused widespread destruction and casualties in the area, he worked tirelessly.

Fr. Parra also actively helped extinguish frequent fires and later led fundraising efforts for the needy. In 1885, together with Saint Teresa Jornet, founder of the Little Sisters of the Abandoned Elderly, he established a residence and home for the elderly.

He was a man of profound faith in God, sustained by a deep life of prayer, especially Eucharistic devotion and filial Marian devotion. He promoted visits to the Blessed Sacrament and fostered devotion to the Virgin of the Forsaken (Virgen de los Desamparados), venerated in Huércal-Overa and popularly known as the Virgin of the River (Virgen del Río).

Fr. Manuel Izquierdo and 58 companions

The decree also recognized the martyrdom of the Servants of God Manuel Izquierdo Izquierdo, a diocesan priest, and 58 companions from the Diocese of Jaén, Spain. They were killed between 1936 and 1938 out of hatred for the faith, during the period of the Spanish Civil War.

Fr. Antonio Montañés and 64 companions

The decree acknowledged the martyrdom of the Servants of God Antonio Montañés Chiquero, a diocesan priest, and 64 companions from the Diocese of Jaén, Spain, who were also murdered between 1936 and 1937, for the same reason and during the same period of civil war.

Martyrs killed out of hatred for the faith

The decree also includes the recognition of martyrdom for the Servants of God Raimond Cayré, a diocesan priest; Gerard Martin Cendrier, a professed religious of the Order of Friars Minor; Roger Vallée, a seminarian; Jean Mestre, a lay faithful; and 46 companions. They were killed between 1944 and 1945 out of hatred for the faith.

Heroic virtues recognized

The decrees also include the recognition of the heroic virtues of the following Servants of God:

· Raffaele Mennella, a professed cleric of the Congregation of the Missionaries of the Sacred Hearts, born on June 22, 1877, in Torre del Greco (Italy), and who died there on September 15, 1898.

· João Luiz Pozzobon, a permanent deacon and father, born on December 12, 1904, in the district of Cachoeira, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul (Brazil), and who died in Santa Maria (Brazil) on June 27, 1985.

· Teresa Tambelli (born Maria Olga), a professed religious of the Daughters of Charity of Saint Vincent de Paul, born on January 17, 1884, in Revere (Italy), and who died on February 23, 1964, in Cagliari (Italy).

· Anna Fulgida Bartolacelli, a laywoman of the Association of the Silent Workers of the Cross, born on February 24, 1928, in Rocca Santa Maria (Italy), and who died on July 27, 1993, in Formigine (Italy).