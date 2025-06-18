Support the steps of Pope Leo XIV — Donate to Peter's Pence

With your donation to Peter's Pence, you offer tangible support as the Holy Father takes his first steps as Pope. Help him proclaim the Gospel to the world and extend a hand to our brothers and sisters in need.

If you feel called to make a donation to the Pope's annual collection, please visit the link below: https://www.obolodisanpietro.va/en.html