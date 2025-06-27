Peter's Pence 2024 report shows increase in support for Pope's mission

The 2024 report on Peter’s Pence just released shows an increase in donations supporting the Pope’s mission. The annual fund brings in donations for the Pope’s mission for the universal Church. It raised € 58 million in 2024, an increase from € 52 million in 2023. A total of € 13.3 million funded 239 direct assistance projects in 66 countries around the world.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

In 2024 collections for Peter’s Pence generated 58 million euro, a six million euro increase compared to 2023. Expenditures totaled 75.4 million euro. Of these, 61.2 million euro was used to support activities carried out by the Holy See through its Dicasteries serving the Pope’s apostolic mission, while 13.3 million euro was allocated to support 239 aid projects for those in need. These projects include support for developing countries, community projects in places like Senegal, Peru, Romania, Benin, Angola, and material aid for populations affected by wars. The data was made public on Friday, 27 June, with the release of the fund's annual report on the donations helping the Pope’s mission. The report also mentions that the Pope, through the Roman Curia, donated an additional 37.3 million euro to charitable works (with 6.2 million euro funded by Peter’s Pence), bringing the total for charitable works to 50.6 million euro.

Donations to Peter's Pence

The report shows how donations to Peter’s Pence in 2024 totaled 54.3 million euro, with financial income and other amounts reaching 3.7 million euro. Donations came in various forms: from collections taken up in parishes worldwide on the occasion of the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, from those forwarded to the Holy See through dioceses (except for Italian dioceses, which send them directly); from direct offerings via wire transfers, checks, or the Peter's Pence official website; and from bequests specified in wills to Peter’s Pence or directly to the Pope.

Donor countries

In 2024 dioceses made up 59% of donations (€ 31.8 million), followed by private individuals at 16% (€ 8.9 million), foundations at 12.2% (€ 12.2 million), and religious institutions at 1.4% (€ 1.4 million). The countries with the highest donation amounts included the United States (25.2%), France (15%), Italy (5.2%), Brazil (3%), and Germany (2.8%). Other donor countries included South Korea, Mexico, Ireland, Spain, Colombia, and others, contributing 15% of the total.

Contributions to the Holy See's Mission

Regarding expenditures, € 74.5 million was distributed to support the Holy See’s apostolic mission and specific direct aid projects. These include projects providing material assistance to developing countries and populations affected by wars, as well as support for evangelization efforts by parishes, dioceses, and religious institutions in need.

In 2024 Peter’s Pence funded the construction of a training and missionary center in Senegal, a parish church in Peru, and a hostel in Thailand.

Highlights 18/06/2025 Support the steps of Pope Leo XIV — Donate to Peter's Pence With your donation to Peter's Pence, you offer tangible support as the Holy Father takes his first steps as Pope. Help him proclaim the Gospel to the world and extend a hand to our ...

Social Projects

Social projects funded by Peter's Pence include training and support programs, as well as material aid for local communities. In Romania, the fund helped build a facility for rehabilitation for people with special needs. In Syria support provided healthcare for vulnerable families. In Benin, it contributed to the construction of the Catholic University of West Africa. Other projects included support for local churches and communities in Cuba, Angola, and India, as well as repairs to a monastery, renovations of a dormitory, and the construction of a nursing home.

In total, 239 projects were financed across 66 countries, including:

* Africa: 64 projects (€ 5.7 million)

* Europe: 118 projects (€ 3.3 million)

* America: 26 projects (€ 1.9 million)

* Asia: 29 projects (€ 2.3 million)

* Oceania: 2 projects (less than € 1 million)

The report also highlights scholarships for seminarians, priests, and religious from Africa, Latin America, and Asia to study at Pontifical universities, as well as humanitarian aid for people in Ukraine.

The Pope’s Apostolic Mission

The final tables of the report show that how in 2024 the Holy See's expenses amounted to € 367.4 million of which approximately € 61.2 million (17%) was covered by Peter’s Pence. The Pope’s apostolic mission covers several areas, including support for local churches in difficulty, evangelization efforts, Apostolic Nunciatures, charity services, communicating the Gospel message, cultural heritage, academic institutions, human development, family life, education, science, and culture.