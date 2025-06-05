Over 70,000 pilgrims expected to take part in Jubilee for Movements

File photo of pilgrims processing to the Holy Door during the Jubilee of Hope (AFP or licensors)

The Jubilee of Movements, Associations, and New Communities is set to take place in Rome on June 7-8, with over 70,000 pilgrims expected to participate in the events that will culminate in the Mass of Pentecost Sunday with Pope Leo XIV.

By Vatican News

The Jubilee of Movements, Associations, and New Communities will take place in Rome on Saturday, June 7, and Sunday, June 8, 2025, and is expected to draw the participation of some 70,000 pilgrims from more than 100 countries.

Large groups will arrive in Rome from countries including Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Portugal, Poland, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, and Ethiopia.

The main participants in the Jubilee will be ecclesial movements, new communities, associations of the faithful, and charismatic and missionary groups, and this will be their first opportunity to meet with Pope Leo XIV.

Among the groups present will be representatives of the Neocatechumenal Way, Catholic Action, Communion and Liberation, the Catholic Shalom Community, Parish Evangelization Cells, CHARIS International, the Community of Sant’Egidio, the New Horizons Community, the International Forum of Catholic Action, the Marian Burning Youth (Gioventù Ardente Mariana), the Work of Mary – Focolare Movement, Renewal in the Spirit, and the Association of Salesian Cooperators.

The programme

On Saturday, June 7, the Jubilee will begin with a pilgrimage through the Holy Doors of the Papal Basilicas from 8 AM to 6 PM.

In the afternoon, beginning at 4 PM, all participants will gather in St. Peter’s Square to await the Prayer Vigil with the Holy Father, held on the eve of Pentecost.

Until the start of the 'Pre-Vigil' at 6 PM, pilgrims have the possibility of enjoying a celebratory time of music and performances from groups representing movements, associations, and communities from all continents.

The "Pre-Vigil" itself will begin afterward with the hope of helping the faithful present enter into a spirit of prayer.

A 130-member international choir will perform, and there will be testimonies delivered by Hussam Abu Sini, an Israeli of Arab-Christian origin dedicated to peacebuilding; Nicola Buricchi, a husband and father who has overcome drug addiction; Aline Minani, director of the "Floribert Bwana Chui" School of Peace for refugee and vulnerable children on the outskirts of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo; Pedro and Maria Begoña Sánchez, missionary spouses in Ukraine and parents of 12 children.

Moments with Pope Leo

Later that evening in the Square, from 8 to 9 PM, the Holy Father will preside over the solemn Pentecost Vigil, which will include a Liturgy of the Word, a Renewal of Baptismal Promises, and a homily by Pope Leo.

Finally, on Pentecost Sunday, June 8, at 10:30 AM, the Pope will preside over the Eucharistic Celebration for the Solemnity of Pentecost, which will take place in St. Peter’s Square, marking the conclusion of the Jubilee of Movements.

Tickets are not required for the Mass, which will be open to all pilgrims.