Orthodox delegation visits Rome for the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul

Following a long-standing tradition, a delegation of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople is in Rome this week to help build unity between the Catholic and Orthodox Churches.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

An official delegation of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople is visiting Rome from 27-29 June 2025, the Holy See Press Office announced in a statement on Friday.

The visit comes as part of the traditional exchange of delegations for the respective feasts of the Patron Saints: 29 June in Rome for the celebration of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul and 30 November in Istanbul for the celebration of St. Andrew the Apostle.

The Orthodox delegation is being led by Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, President of the Synodal Commission of the Ecumenical Patriarchate for Relations with the Catholic Church, who is the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople's envoy to the celebration. He is Patriarch Bartholomew's envoy to the celebration who will be accompanied by the Reverend Fathers Aetios and Ieronymos.

The delegation will attend the Mass presided over by Pope Leo XIV on Sunday, 29 June, to mark the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, and will meet with Pope on Saturday, 28 June.