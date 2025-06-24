Msgr. Formica: 'Urgent moral responsibility to address poverty'

During the UN Security Council's Open Debate on Poverty, Underdevelopment, and Conflict in New York, Msgr. Marco Formica, official of the Vatican Secretariat of State, 'underscores the urgent moral responsibility to address the root causes of poverty,' and reiterates the Holy See's concern regarding 'the ever-growing military expenditure, which diverts significant resources from investments in development sectors such as healthcare, education and infrastructure.'

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"The Holy See remains concerned about the ever-growing military expenditure, which diverts significant resources from investments in development sectors such as healthcare, education and infrastructure."

Monsignor Marco Formica, official of the Vatican Secretariat of State's Section for Relations with States and International Organizations, expressed this during the United Nations Security Council's Open Debate on Poverty, Underdevelopment, and Conflict: Implications for the Maintenance of International Peace and Security in New York on 23 June 2025.

Urgent moral responsibility to address poverty's root causes

The Holy See official began his remarks acknowledging that the open debate aims to draw attention to the "interconnected challenges" of poverty, underdevelopment, and conflict, observing that these realities, "which often fuel one another, pose serious obstacles" to the maintenance of international peace and security.



He recalled that in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the international community acknowledges that the eradication of poverty in all its forms and dimensions is “the greatest global challenge and an indispensable requirement for sustainable development, ” and that "this shared commitment underscores the urgent moral responsibility to address the root causes of poverty, which are frequently associated with injustice, exclusion, and the denial of fundamental rights."

“This shared commitment underscores the urgent moral responsibility to address the root causes of poverty, which are frequently associated with injustice, exclusion, and the denial of fundamental rights”

Concern for ever-growing military expenditures

In this regard, Msgr. Formica expressed, "the Holy See remains concerned about the ever-growing military expenditure, which diverts significant resources from investments in development sectors such as healthcare, education and infrastructure."

“The Holy See remains concerned about the ever-growing military expenditure, which diverts significant resources from investments in development sectors such as healthcare, education and infrastructure”

"In this context," he continued, "the Holy See renews its proposal for the establishment of a global fund, partly financed by redirecting resources currently allocated to armaments." He noted the fund "could make a meaningful contribution to eradicating poverty and hunger, and to promoting development in the world’s most disadvantaged regions," and would thereby "advance a more just and sustainable path towards peace, and protect and promote human dignity."

God-given dignity of every person

Msgr. Formica concluded by underscoring that lasting peace "requires a commitment to integral human development, upholding the God-given dignity of every person and promoting the conditions necessary for justice, solidarity, and the flourishing of all," and reiterating that the Holy See "emphasizes the importance of placing integral human development at the center of the ongoing review of the Peacebuilding Architecture," and of "promoting strengthened cooperation among Member States in the service of peace."