‘Joyful Priests’: Pope to meet with leaders in vocational ministry

As part of the Jubilee of Seminarians and Priests, the Dicastery for the Clergy is set to host an event to foster encounter, reflection, and sharing under the theme “I Have Called You Friends” (Jn 15:15), which Pope Leo XIV will attend.

By Vatican News

Marking the Jubilee of Seminarians and Priests, the Dicastery for the Clergy is promoting an international gathering titled “Joyful Priests—I Have Called You Friends” (Jn 15:15).

The event, which Pope Leo XIV will attend, is dedicated to all those engaged in vocational ministry and the formation of seminarians. It will take place on Thursday, June 26, 2025, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Auditorium Conciliazione near the Vatican.

Drawn from the Gospel of John—“I have called you friends” (Jn 15:15)—the theme underscores the heart of the priestly vocation: friendship with Christ the Good Shepherd and joyful service to the people of God. It is a call to discover and fulfill the Master's invitation, which is above all a call to happiness.

Prayer, sharing, and witness

The encounter opens with a moment of prayer and a welcome address from Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy. He will introduce the session by emphasizing the importance of this event within the Jubilee Year of Hope.

The first session will feature five significant examples of vocational ministry from around the world, offering a global view of best practices.

- Fr. José Alberto Estrada García, former Secretary for Vocational Ministry of the Mexican Bishops’ Conference, will present the diocesan vocational center of Monterrey as a concrete example of local-level accompaniment.

- Representing Italy, Fr. Michele Gianola, Director of the National Office for Vocational Ministry, will speak about various dimensions of current vocational outreach in the country.

- From Argentina, Dr. María Lía Zervino will highlight a missionary youth ministry experience that fosters vocations to the priesthood, consecrated life, and Christian marriage.

- Representing Ireland, Dr. Maura Murphy, General Director and co-founder of Holy Family Mission, will testify to a surprising vocational renewal driven by young people themselves: from a historic low of 12 seminarians, Ireland now sees over 35 in formation.

- For Spain, Fr. Florentino Pérez Vaquer, Director of the Subcommittee Secretariat for Seminaries of the Spanish Bishops’ Conference, will present a new national initiative in vocational ministry.

The Pope’s address

At the heart of the “Joyful Priests” event will be the address by Pope Leo XIV, offering a time of listening and reflection on the meaning of the priestly vocation today—its beauty, and its call to holiness and communion in the daily life of ministry.

The Pope’s speech will likely be followed by a space for open dialogue, including questions, testimonies, and shared experiences.

The second part of the gathering will focus on five exemplary models in initial seminary formation:

- From Africa, testimonies will describe how, even amid abundant vocations, there is a strong focus on discernment and solid formation—through smaller, community-based structures within larger seminaries and the inclusion of manual labor as a formative tool, especially in poor settings.

- The Philippines will showcase the Immaculate Conception Seminary of Malolos, known for promoting integral, participatory, and mission-driven formation closely linked to grassroots ecclesial communities.

- Colombia will present the San Carlo Major Seminary of the Diocese of Socorro and San Gil, composed of five small residential communities arranged around a central building with a chapel—symbolizing Christ’s living presence among them.

- From Brazil, the national network of seminarian missionary councils will be discussed. It includes over 110 local groups that promote missionary experiences, formation sessions, and a national conference held every three years.

- Lastly, from the United States, the Diocese of Wichita (Kansas) will be presented as a standout model for seminary formation, recognized for its effective approach that attracts many vocations.

Vigil at St. Peter’s Basilica

The event aims not only to inform and inspire but also to foster fraternity among priests, formators, religious men and women, and laypeople involved in initial formation and vocational ministry.

The event will conclude at 6:00 PM, so that participants can join the Vocations Vigil at St. Peter’s Basilica.

Participation is free of charge, but registration is required via the official website of the Dicastery for the Clergy: www.clerus.va, until available spaces are filled.