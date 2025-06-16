Fabric of St Peter’s unveils plan for ‘zero impact’ basilica

The institution responsible for the conservation and maintenance of St. Peter's Basilica unveils an environmental sustainability plan inspired by the encyclical Laudato si’.

By Eugenio Murrali

Reducing emissions, monitoring air quality, and cultivating care for our common home.

These are the principles that the Fabric of St Peter’s, the institution responsible for the conservation and maintenance of St. Peter's Basilica, has placed at the foundation of its environmental sustainability project — an initiative that aims to make the world’s largest church a model for cultural heritage sites worldwide.

The plan, begun in 2022, involves not only the Basilica itself but also the Canonica Palace, Casa Santa Marta, and the Mosaic Studio.

A “zero-impact” home

The ongoing project “aims to make St Peter’s Basilica — along with the community that gives it life and the millions of pilgrims and tourists who visit each year — a ‘zero-impact home’ that welcomes everyone and encourages all to grow in humanity,” said Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, President of the Fabric, at a press conference.

Faced with a planet overwhelmed by crises and change — war, economic instability, artificial intelligence — Cardinal Gambetti noted that environment may seem “out of fashion,” but in reality, “climate change and sustainability have now become a stable part of the educational, political, and industrial agendas of Western countries.”

An ecological perspective, the cardinal observed, brings with it “structural issues tied to the development or decline of civilizations,” since it is interwoven with economics, public health, social justice, and technology.

In this context, the Holy See — guided by the principles of the encyclicals Laudato si’ and Fratelli tutti, and the apostolic exhortation Laudate Deum — emerges as a proactive force, the President of the Fabric explained, referring to numerous Vatican initiatives already underway. Among them: the sustainable mobility program Conversione Ecologica 2030 and the Borgo Laudato si’ in Castel Gandolfo, envisioned as a laboratory of “integral ecology and circular economy.”

The conference in the Holy See Press Office

Spreading best practices

The goal of “net zero emissions” was also highlighted by Walter Ganapini, coordinator of the Project’s Scientific Committee — a group of experts composed of internationally renowned scientists. This goal is pursued through various strategies, aligned not only with “that extraordinary gift that was Laudato si’,” but also with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the European Green Deal.

Numerous technical aspects are involved, along with sophisticated analysis methods and advanced technologies. As Ganapini reminded listeners, “as Pope Francis has said, we cannot ‘stay healthy in a sick world.’”

The project follows the One Health model — a holistic vision of an interconnected world. But science and technology alone are not enough. The speakers emphasized the importance of spreading “best practices” to pilgrims during the Jubilee Year, to encourage sustainable behaviors and lifestyles, marked by care and stewardship of Creation.

Air quality

In 2023, ENEA — the Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development — carried out an assessment to identify areas and opportunities for intervention. The improvement of air quality emerged as a key technical objective of the project, as explained by Gianluigi De Gennaro, a professor at the “Aldo Moro” University of Bari. He underscored how this issue has become even more relevant since the recent pandemic.

On average, 45,000 faithful enter St. Peter’s Basilica daily, with peaks reaching 90,000 visitors this year. During numerous liturgical celebrations, incense is naturally burned. However, the large interior spaces and good natural ventilation ensure easy dispersion of pollutants.

A model for intervention on heritage sites

Monitoring is possible thanks to a system installed in 2023. Sensors placed in seven different locations inside the Basilica are capable of detecting real-time concentrations of particulate matter (PM), total volatile organic compounds (TVOCs), carbon dioxide (CO₂), and microclimatic parameters. These are key indicators for monitoring gases that may affect visitors’ health and the preservation of artistic heritage.

As explained by Niccolò Aste, professor at the Polytechnic University of Milan, the interventions are designed with great sensitivity to the unique nature of these spaces — "delicate and comparable to the organs of a living body." For this reason, the focus has been on improving systems related to climate control and building performance.

At St. Peter’s, work has focused on enhancing natural ventilation and upgrading the lighting system in the side aisles, using LED fixtures. In the Mosaic Studio and the Canonica Palace, the project will address heating, cooling, and dehumidification with custom-designed solutions. These targeted measures will have a strong positive impact and will help reduce emissions.