Cardinal asks Church to remember seafarers on Sea Sunday

FILE PHOTO: Container ship crosses the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal

In his message for Sea Sunday, the second Sunday of July, Cardinal Michael Czerny recognizes seafarers as ‘pilgrims of hope’, and calls on Catholics to shine a light on the global economy and its effects on those who work on ships and in ports.

By Christopher Wells

Basing his reflection on the insight of Vatican II that whatever is genuinely human resonates in the hearts of Christians, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, Cardinal Michael Czerny, assures “all those who work at sea… that they are in the heart of the Church; they are not alone in their demands for justice, dignity, and joy.”

Questioning the global economy

In his Message for Sea Sunday —observed each year on the second Sunday of July—Cardinal Czerny insists that the Good News of the Risen Christ demands that Christians question “even more radically… the existing order, because the Kingdom of God calls us to conversion”.

So, he continues, “the whole Church is called to consider how people work in ports and on ships today, with what rights, under what conditions, with what material and spiritual assistance.”

In concrete terms, Cardinal Czerny calls on Catholics “to shine some light on what lies behind our economies, on those who make them work on a daily basis, often not benefitting from them at all and indeed exposing themselves to discrimination and danger.”

Seafarers as ‘pilgrims of hope’

He goes on to express a desire to recognize seafarers as “pilgrims of hope” who “embody the desire of every human being… to live a life of dignity, through work, exchange, encounters.”

Hope, the Cardinal explains, “must always remind us of our goal: we are not wanderers without a destiny, but daughters and sons whose dignity no one and nothing can ever erase.”

And because we are all brothers and sisters coming from and returning to the same home, “we can hope.” “Already today, solidarity among ourselves and among all living beings can be stronger and more alive”, Cardinal Czerny says.

The sea calls us to conversion

After thanking seafarers and their colleagues, whatever their religious or cultural affiliations, the prefect tells them, for being pilgrims of hope, the prefect invites them “to be bridges even between enemy countries, prophets of peace”.

And at the same time he asks ecclesial communities, and especially dioceses encompassing seas, rivers, or lakes, “to promote attention to the Sea as a physical and spiritual environment that calls us to conversion.”