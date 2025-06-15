Blessed Floribert Bwana Chui: A witness to goodness and peace

Beatification ceremony for the Blessed Floribert Bwana Chui in the Basilica of St Paul outside the walls

Floribert Bwana Chui is beatified in Rome by Cardinal Marcello Semeraro. The 26-year-old Congolese customs officer and member of the Sant’Egidio Community, Floribert, was martyred in 2007 for refusing to allow the entry of spoiled food, choosing integrity over corruption.

By Vatican News

On Sunday, 15 June 2025, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, presided over the beatification of Floribert Bwana Chui at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls in Rome. A customs officer and member of the Sant’Egidio Community in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Floribert was killed in 2007 for refusing to allow spoiled food to cross the border, a decision made to protect the lives of the poor.

“Floribert is a teacher of hope,” Cardinal Semeraro said during the homily, “He teaches us to overcome evil with good.”

The liturgy, marked by song and joy, was animated by the Congolese community in Rome and Sant’Egidio members from across Africa. Concelebrants included Bishop Willy Ngumbi of Goma and Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo of Kinshasa.

The Beatification ceremony

Pope's Apostolic Letter

During the rite, Pope Leo XIV’s Apostolic Letter in which he recognises the young Congolese as a lay martyr “who preferred love for others over his own life, was read, thus officially declaring Floribert blessed. His feast will be celebrated annually on July 8, the date of his martyrdom.

Floribert’s relic - his jacket worn during his abduction and martyrdom - was presented by his brothers. His mother, Gertrude, was also present at the celebration.

Recalling the moment of Floribert’s moral choice, Cardinal Semeraro quoted his words: “As a Christian, I cannot accept to sacrifice the lives of others. It is better to die than to accept this money.”

Floribert's jacket

A witness against the evil of corruption

His martyrdom, recognised as being “in hatred of the faith,” was also a witness against corruption, described by Pope Francis as a “swamp of evil.” Cardinal Semeraro recalled, noting that “Floribert chose not to live for himself, but for Christ, resisting evil to the point of shedding his blood.”

In his spiritual journey, Floribert found strength in the Sant’Egidio community, where he served the poor, especially street children.

Cardinal Semeraro noted the significance of holding the beatification in Rome due to the insecurity in Goma, but added, “Today, Floribert becomes a pilgrim to Rome, his dream before his martyrdom.”

Pope Leo XIV, during the Sunday Angelus, praised the young martyr with these words: “He was killed at 26 for resisting injustice and defending the poor. May his witness bring hope to the youth of Congo and all of Africa.”

