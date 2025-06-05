Archbishop Gallagher in Cuba: Promoting peace and unity

The Vatican Secretary for Relations with States visits Cuba to mark 90 years of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and Havana. The visit also highlights the Holy See’s continued commitment to accompanying the Cuban people and supporting the common good.

By Edoardo Giribaldi

During a Mass at the Cathedral of Havana marking the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and Cuba, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations, recalled the Church’s mission in light of the vision of Pope Leo XIV.

In his homily, Archbishop Gallagher highlighted peace, justice and truth as foundational principles of both the Church’s missionary work and Vatican diplomacy. He highlighted the long-standing closeness of the Holy See to the Cuban people through the work of apostolic nuncios and the visits of Popes John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and Francis. He described Pope Francis’ visit in 2015 as one guided by unity and communion among Christians, and fraternity among peoples.

Message from Pope Leo XIV

Recalling Pope Francis’ words during his visit to Cuba, Gallagher noted the Pope’s desire for the country to follow “paths of justice, peace, freedom and reconciliation.” During the celebration, Gallagher also invoked the intercession of Blessed Olallo Valdés, José López Piteira, and Venerable Félix Varela, asking that bonds of peace and mutual respect may continue to grow. The Mass also offered thanks for the election of Pope Leo XIV, with Gallagher extending the Holy Father’s greeting to the Cuban people.

Unity and mission

Archbishop Gallagher underlined that the election of Pope Leo XIV is a sign of God's enduring care for His people. The theme of communion was central to the homily, seen not only in vigilance but in unity within the Church. He encouraged unity with the bishops and the Pope, warning against ideologies that distort the Gospel or divide the Church.

He cited the episcopal motto of Pope Leo XIV—In illo uno unum ("In Him who is One, we are one")—as a reminder of the Church’s vocation to unity and reconciliation. This, he said, expresses the Pope’s mission and thinking.

The Church amid challenges

Reflecting on the Gospel proclaimed at the Mass, Archbishop Gallagher recalled Jesus' prayer for unity among his disciples. While acknowledging the challenges faced by the Church, he noted that it continues to navigate history, often marked by division, migration, and injustice, guided by the Holy Spirit and the ministry of the Pope. He recalled the Cuban people's enduring trust in the Virgin of Charity of El Cobre, especially in times of hardship.

Service and truth

The mission of the Church, Gallagher said, is to continue casting the net of the Gospel into the waters of the world, promoting a life of service and openness to others, rooted in truth. Only by setting aside self-interest, he explained, can people see each other as children of God. Authentic relationships and respectful dialogue must be grounded in the truth of the Gospel, even when faced with resistance.

Charity as a guiding principle

Archbishop Gallagher concluded by reflecting on charity, drawing from Pope Leo XIV’s reference to Rerum Novarum by Pope Leo XIII. Charity, he said, must be understood not only as assistance to others, but as the highest expression of God's love—a commitment to the common good and the dignity of every person. The principles of peace, justice, and truth, he affirmed, must always be lived in charity. He assured civil authorities of the Holy See’s ongoing support for the good of all Cubans.