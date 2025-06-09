Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine: I shared with Pope Leo our hope and sorrow

The Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, speaks to Vatican News following his first audience with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican, reflecting on "the very consoling encounter, full of prayer," and reflects on the dramatic situation in the war-torn country.

By Svitlana Dukhovych

Hope, prayer, testimonies of humanity, and sorrow for the recent intense attacks across Ukraine are what the Apostolic Nuncio to the war-torn country, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, shared with Pope Leo XIV, who received him on Friday, June 6, in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace.



In this interview with Vatican Media, the Nuncio shares about their encounter, marking their first meeting, as well as about the horrific situation in the country.

Your Excellency, how was your first meeting with Pope Leo XIV?

It was a very important meeting, and it was prepared with much prayer—my personal prayer, that of my colleagues at the nunciature in Kyiv, the bishops, even some state officials in Ukraine, and former parishioners in Lithuania. Because above all, this was a spiritual meeting. It was my first encounter with Pope Leo, and I am very grateful for it. It was rather long and focused mainly on matters concerning us as a Church in a time of war. It was important for me to feel the Pope’s heart, just as it was important for me to share my own experiences, especially the spiritual ones, during this time of war. It was also a very consoling meeting, filled with prayer. I want to emphasize this, because prayer is our main weapon. That’s how I describe it, and the Holy Father too calls it the most powerful weapon of all.

The rest of the audience touched on some specific matters, including the bombing that occurred on the night of June 6 in Kyiv, Ternopil, Lutsk, and other regions and cities of Ukraine. We discussed what it means to live without being able to sleep or move freely between and within cities. The conclusion of the meeting was this: we, as the Church, even in the worst situations, are witnesses to what God can do—despite human weakness and sin. This is our hope, and I am deeply grateful to the Holy Father for this moment of sharing and prayer, which I will carry back with me to Ukraine.

You mentioned a massive Russian attack on several Ukrainian regions. How would you describe the general situation in the country?

The situation varies from region to region. For example, in Kherson, the regional administration building was destroyed. There, the bombardment has been constant for four years—there may not even be ten minutes of silence because the attacks are so frequent. Other places like Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv are constantly under alert, though with some pauses. Then there’s the rest of the country, where the alerts are less frequent. But even in the capital, Kyiv, it’s hard to find even one or two nights a month without at least drone attacks.

For example, the staff at the Nunciature who live on higher floors often arrive late to the office, and they tell me they won’t be very productive because they don’t have the physical strength to work. Added to this are other difficulties—during attacks, supermarkets, banks, state offices, and schools close, and even ministerial meetings are suspended. There are already some underground schools in operation, and 140 more are under construction across the country. In entire regions like Sumy, children only gather when visiting groups arrive, like the "Angels of Joy" association that organizes parties for them.

Could you tell us more about the situation on the front lines?

I’d like to highlight a very important point. At the front, soldiers who are dying ask for one thing only: the forgiveness of their sins. At that moment, no doctor or surgeon can help them—only a military chaplain or someone delegated to pray for them. The same goes for the wounded and the traumatized. Psychologists often tell me the Church has a great potential because both priests and religious, having accumulated years of experience working with people in difficult situations, are received much more positively by the wounded—even the gravely injured. So this is a kind of work the Church is well-equipped to carry out, even on a psychological level.

In the media coverage, we often see images of war, destruction, and suffering. Naturally, this unsettles us, and many feel the need to distance themselves from it for the sake of inner peace. But there’s also the risk of losing compassion. How do we reconcile having compassion in the face of such harsh reality with preserving our inner joy?

There are two aspects here. One is very tragic: if, in the 21st century, the international community is unable to defend either international humanitarian law or international law itself, this is a great tragedy. This thought drives me to another conclusion: our only hope lies in the Lord, who inspires action, dedication, sacrifice, perseverance, and courage.



When I speak of hope and joy, I also mean the hope and joy that military chaplains bring to the front: they pray, consecrate soldiers to the Immaculate Heart of the Virgin Mary, and distribute rosaries. I recall a soldier telling me: “Yesterday I saw two of my comrades die. I can’t tell their wives that their husbands are dead because I can’t prove it—I only saw it with my eyes. For me, it’s a great pain.” And they cry.

For me as nuncio, talking with all these people—even military commanders—and seeing how much heart the soldiers have is a great consolation. Speaking with them, I witness not only their humanity, but also their desire to grow in humanity. They say: “When we don’t have enough money to pay for our comrades’ recovery, we take it from our own salaries.” This, for me, is a witness to what humanity should be: helping one another.

Your Excellency, is there anything else you would like to add?

My meeting with Pope Leo took place after his conversation with the President of Ukraine, on the occasion of the inauguration Mass of his pontificate, and after his phone call with the President of the Russian Federation. Even world leaders, through these symbolic gestures at least, show a willingness to maintain contact with the Church and the Holy Father in these difficult times.

I would say these contacts further underscore the role of the Pope—not only for the Church, but also for all humanity. And in this, I believe every Catholic has the duty to pray in these days to the Holy Spirit: for the Church, for the Holy Father, so that the strength of the Church and of Jesus Christ may bear fruit.