New Apostolic Nuncio to Ethiopia receives warm welcome in Addis Ababa

Archbishop Brian Ngozi Udaigwe speaks at the Apostolic Nunciature upon his arrival in Addis Ababa

The Catholic Church in Ethiopia has warmly welcomed Archbishop Brian Ngozi Udaigwe as the new Apostolic Nuncio to Ethiopia, following his appointment by Pope Francis.

By Bezawit Assefa - Addis Ababa

The late Pope Francis appointed Archbishop Brian Ngozi Udaigwe as the new Apostolic Nuncio to Ethiopia on April 12, 2025, just a few days before his death.

Until this new assignment, Archbishop Udaigwe had served as the Apostolic Nuncio to Sri Lanka.

He was formally welcomed to Addis Ababa this week at Ethiopian Airlines and later at the Apostolic Nunciature, where Church officials, clergy, members of the diplomatic corps, and the faithful gathered to greet him and express their joy at his arrival.

Archbishop Udaigwe, a native of the Catholic Diocese of Orlu in Nigeria, enjoys an accomplished career in the diplomatic service of the Holy See spanning more than three decades.

Several sisters welcome Archbishop Udaigwe to Ethiopia

Ordained a priest on May 2, 1992, he continued his studies at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy in Rome before entering the diplomatic service of the Holy See on July 1, 1994. His early diplomatic assignments included service in Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, Haiti, Bulgaria, Thailand, and the United Kingdom.

He was appointed Titular Archbishop of Suelli and Apostolic Nuncio on February 22, 2013, by Pope Benedict XVI and was consecrated bishop on April 27, 2013, by Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone.

Later in 2013, he was appointed Apostolic Nuncio to Benin and subsequently to Togo. He then served in Sri Lanka from June 13, 2020, until his recent reassignment.

Archbishop Udaigwe receives a warm welcome to the Apostolic Nunciature

During the welcoming ceremony, Msgr. Massimo Catterin, Secretary of the Nunciature, offered heartfelt congratulations to Archbishop Udaigwe and warmly welcomed him to Ethiopia.

He also recalled the special significance of the appointment, noting that the late Pope Francis had sent the Archbishop to Ethiopia just nine days before his passing—a gesture that reflected the Holy Father’s lasting attention to the Ethiopian Church.

Msgr. Catterin assured the Archbishop of the full support and collaboration of the Nunciature team. “If you are our father, we are your sons—sons ready to listen and be encouraged by your experience,” he said.

Msgr. Massimo Catterin welcomes Archbishop Udaigwe (© ETHIOPIA EPISCOPAL CONFERENCE)

In his address, Archbishop Udaigwe expressed his deep appreciation for the historical and spiritual significance of Ethiopia, noting its influential role as a hub for many African nations.

He commended the efforts of the local Church, emphasizing the importance of mutual support and collaboration “for the glory of God.”

In his remarks, the Archbishop also reflected on the unique nature of his appointment, explaining that the process began under the pontificate of Pope Francis and was completed by Pope Leo XIV. This, he said, marked his mission to Ethiopia as a distinct and meaningful journey in the service of the Church.

With his new appointment to Ethiopia, Archbishop Udaigwe brings seasoned diplomatic and pastoral expertise to the Horn of Africa, continuing his mission of representing the Holy Father and strengthening the bonds between the Holy See and the local Church.

