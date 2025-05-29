Vatican's official website for Papal Magisterium gets new look

The Holy See’s official website Vatican.va has a new, modern design, presenting papal teaching to the world in a more accessible format, according to the Dicastery for Communication.

By Vatican News

The Dicastery for Communication announced on Thursday, May 29, that the institutional website Vatican.va boasts a new graphic design.

The portal seeks to bring the Papal Magisterium and the heart of the Catholic Church closer to the whole world.

A new homepage—designed to offer a clearer and more accessible browsing experience—now welcomes visitors, who will be able to navigate more easily among the documentation of the Magisterium, both that of Pope Leo XIV and his predecessors.

The homepage update is part of an extensive editorial and development effort, structured in several stages with the goal of transferring the site's immense historical heritage—online since December 1995—into a renewed portal.

Old and new designs of Vatican.va

To make these pages accessible, teams with diverse skills have worked and continue to work together: the Documentation Group, which ensured all content is accessible, and the informatics team of the Dicastery, which developed the structure.

It brings to life the project of Peruvian graphic designer Juan Carlos Yto (TMB.Lab), an alumnus of the first group of the Faith Communication in the Digital World program run by the Dicastery for Communication (our parent organization).

The website has been optimized for smartphones

In a statement on the Dicastery’s website, Mr. Yto explained the portal design and his goal behind the new look:

"It must represent the embrace of the Church in the digital world. It was the first thing that came to mind when I heard about the intention to renew the official website of the Holy See.

“Following the spirit and the elliptical shape of Gian Lorenzo Bernini’s St. Peter’s Square: a Church with open arms, universally accessible and updated for modern times.

“A clearer, more approachable, and contemporary Church.

“The colors are inspired by the Roman sky blue, which contrasts beautifully with the warm tones of travertine. Sky and earth. Stone and depth.

“Golden accents of divinity, light grays, and white to illuminate.

“Larger and more prominent photographs on the homepage, to show a living and constantly moving Church.”

Juan Carlos Yto released the color palette for the website