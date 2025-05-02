Sistine Chapel chimney installed ahead of conclave

The Vatican begins preparing the Sistine Chapel for the conclave, which will begin on May 7.

By Kielce Gussie

Perhaps the most famous chimney in the world has been installed. Workers have attached the chimney to the top of the Sistine Chapel, where all eyes will be glued as people look to see smoke announcing whether a new Pope has been elected.

The first recorded papal election in this Chapel took place in 1492. But the Sistine Chapel – decked out in frescoes of famed Italian artists – has been the permanent setting for conclaves since 1878.

As preparations gear up for the start of the election process on May 7, the Sistine Chapel has been closed and, over the coming days, staff will be setting up the space and audio equipment and prepping the flooring for the election.

While there have been simultaneous translation services during these General Congregations, there will not be during the conclave – as they are closed-door meetings.

Workers install the chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican (Vatican Media)

However, before the cardinals enter the Sistine Chapel, there will be a prayer service, conducted in Latin. After the Cardinals process into the Chapel, they will take an oath, the former Preacher of the Papal Household, Cardinal Cantalamessa, will give a sermon. Then, the first round of voting will commence.

And behind those closed-doors, the process of electing the new Successor of St. Peter will begin as millions watch – from St. Peter’s Square and on television – to see the white smoke billow out from the chimney, announcing a new papacy.