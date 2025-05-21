Popes at the United Nations: Voices for Peace

As the UN marks the 60th anniversary of Pope Saint Paul VI’s visit, the 30th anniversary of Pope Saint John Paul II’s second visit, and the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis’ address to the UN General Assembly, Vatican News has prepared a short video highlighting the moral voice of all the Popes who have spoken before the international organization.

This year, 2025, holds special significance as it commemorates three important anniversaries in the history of the relationship between the Holy See and the United Nations: the 60th anniversary of Pope Saint Paul VI’s historic visit to the UN in 1965 - the first ever by a Pope; the 30th anniversary of Pope Saint John Paul II’s second visit in 1995; and the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis’ memorable address to the General Assembly in 2015.

Each of these moments marked a milestone in the ongoing dialogue between the Catholic Church and the international community, reflecting a shared commitment to peace, human dignity, and multilateral cooperation.

In a short video marking this year's significant anniversaries, Vatican News reflects on the message of each of the popes - Paul VI, John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and Francis - who have stood before the whole world, represented by the UN's General Assembly, to proclaim a message of peace.