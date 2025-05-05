Pontifical safeguarding commission joins in prayer for Conclave

File photo of members of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors when they presented report in November 2024

The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors joins the Church in prayer ahead of the Conclave that begins on Wednesday, 7 May 2025.

By Vatican News

As members of the College of Cardinals gather in Rome in preparation for the upcoming Conclave to elect the next Bishop of Rome, the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors has expressed its spiritual closeness and support for the cardinal electors through a public statement and prayer.

The Commission, entrusted with promoting a culture of safeguarding throughout the Church, noted the gravity of the moment and said it joins the universal Church in praying for discernment led by the Holy Spirit.

“We unite our voices with the People of God in a plea for discernment guided by the Holy Spirit—and shaped by the cries of those harmed by abuse within the Church,” the statement said.

Courage, humility, and commitment to safeguarding

Acknowledging the profound responsibility that lies before the College of Cardinals, the Commission highlighted the importance of protecting the vulnerable in the life of the Church.

“We pray for Cardinals who carry the grave responsibility of choosing the next Successor of Peter, that they may be guided by courage, humility, and a commitment to safeguarding.”

The Commission noted with encouragement that safeguarding has been a priority in the pre-Conclave discussions among the cardinals in Rome. It affirmed that the Church’s credibility and moral authority “depend on real accountability, transparency, and action rooted in justice.”

Entrusting the discernment to St Joseph

In a spirit of trust and intercession, the Commission offered a special prayer through St Joseph, Protector of the Child Jesus, invoking divine guidance upon the electors.

“Let your Holy Spirit descend upon the cardinals gathered in your name,” the prayer reads. “As they prayerfully discern the successor of St. Peter, may they give priority to the safeguarding and protection of the people of God.”

The prayer calls for a deep awareness of the Church’s responsibility to those harmed by abuse and urges that the need for truth and justice be neither obscured by fear of scandal nor delayed by concerns for reputation.

Vision for leadership rooted in justice and truth

The Commission’s prayer expresses hope that the next Pope will be a shepherd committed to transparency and protection, and that the cardinals themselves will be vigilant in upholding the sacred trust placed in them.

“Inspire our cardinals to be leaders for protection and safeguarding, defenders of the innocent, and advocates for the abused,” the prayer continues. “May they embrace the priority of accountability for rigorous policies and procedures and disciplinary measures.”