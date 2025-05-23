Vatican conference highlights importance of ending inequality in cancer care

Professor Joachim von Braun, President of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, urges united action from science, policymakers, and the Church in order to tackle global inequalities in cancer care.

By Francesca Merlo

The Pontifical Academy of Sciences (PAS) has brought together experts from around the world for a two-day conference entitled "Cancer Research, Healthcare and Prevention: Structuring Translational Research to Increase Innovation and Reduce Inequalities."

Taking place on May 22-23 in the Vatican, the event focused on how science and policy can work together to reduce the gap in cancer care between rich and poor communities.

Speaking to Vatican News' Edoardo Giribaldi on the sidelines of the conference, Professor Joachim von Braun, President of the PAS, said the aim of the conference is to highlight and respond to the stark inequalities in cancer treatment and prevention across the globe.

“It’s mostly poor countries and poor people who are not reached by modern means to prevent and to cure cancer,” he said.

Professor von Braun described sub-Saharan Africa as one of the most affected regions. There, he said, only around 10% of patients have access to radiation therapy, "one of the most important therapies for treating cancer."

In low-income countries, access to basic diagnostic tools and treatments for cancers, including some of the most common forms, such as breast cancer, remains very limited.

However, he also noted that the inequalities exist in some of the world's wealthier regions, noting that within Europe, some of the Eastern and Central European countries also have fewer opportunities for early diagnosis and treatment.

The inequalities do not stop at poverty. Professor von Braun addressed some of the barriers women have to face in cancer care.

In many countries, he noted, women face additional challenges due to stigma and misinformation around breast cancer. Fear of surgery and social pressure often keep them from seeking early medical intervention, which increases mortality rates.

Despite these challenges, Professor von Braun highlighted all of the progress being made, especially in early diagnostics and preventive measures.

"Vaccination of young girls can prevent certain types of cancer, and there has been significant improvement in the early detection of colon cancer," he said. However, he emphasized that these benefits are not reaching enough people.

A key proposal discussed at the conference was the creation of comprehensive cancer centers. These facilities would integrate diagnostics, treatment, and palliative care, while also involving NGOs and religious institutions.

"We are bringing everything together," Professor von Braun said, "because we are focusing on action, not just on science for the sake of science."

In this regard, he emphasized the significant role the Church can play in this effort. He said its contribution spreads far beyond raising awareness, as it can offer incredible support to those suffering from cancer, as well as to their families.

"Cancer is no longer a death sentence - if diagnosed early. That message needs to be shared widely," he said.

Finally, Professor von Braun noted that every year, around 20 million new cancer cases are reported worldwide, with 10 million deaths. This far exceeds the toll of recent global health crises, such as COVID-19.

In this context, Professor von Braun believes the Church can help communities respond to the emotional and spiritual impact of cancer.

"We need to combine scientific innovation, policy support, and community engagement," he concluded. "And the Church can bring a message of hope, especially during this Jubilee Year."