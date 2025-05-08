Matteo Bruni: Pope Leo XIV's name choice highlights the Church's mission

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, addresses the world for the first time (AFP or licensors)

The Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, describes Pope Leo XIV’s first message to the world as a call to peace and dialogue. He also highlights the significance of his name as a clear reference to the Church’s social teaching in the modern age.

By Francesca Merlo

Shortly after the announcement of the new Pope, Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, addressed journalists at a conference in the Holy See Press Office.

“We have heard the Pope’s first words,” said Bruni, words of peace, “unarmed and disarming.”

Bruni noted that the Pope spoke of dialogue, and that his first blessing recalled Pope Francis' message just a few days ago, on Easter Sunday: “God cares for us, He loves you all, and evil will not prevail".

Turning to the name chosen by the new Pope, Bruni confirmed that the decision to be called Leo XIV was a clear and deliberate reference to Pope Leo XIII, author of the 1891 encyclical Rerum Novarum. That document marked the beginning of the Church’s modern social doctrine.

“In this context,” Bruni said, “it is clearly a reference to the lives of men and women, to their work - even in an age marked by artificial intelligence.”

Upcoming events

The new Pope will celebrate Mass with the College of Cardinals on Friday at 11:00 in the Sistine Chapel. The liturgy will be broadcast live.

On Sunday, he will lead the Regina Coeli prayer at 12:00 from the central loggia of St Peter’s Basilica.

Then on Monday, 12 May at 10:00, Pope Leo XIV will meet with media professionals in the Paul VI Hall.