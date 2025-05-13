Jubilee of Eastern Churches: Armenian Patriarch Minassian prays for peace

Divine Liturgy in the Armenian Rite at St. Mary Major on the occasion of the Jubilee of Eastern Churches (ufficio stampa Patriarcato Armeno)

On the occasion of the Jubilee of Eastern Churches, Patriarch Raphaël Bedros XXI Minassian, head of the Armenian Catholic Church, presides over the Divine Liturgy in the Armenian Rite at St. Mary Major, and calls for the elimination of hatred in all its forms.

By Robert Attarian

“Pilgrims of faith and hope, with hearts filled with joy and emotion, we gather today in this eternal city, a centuries-old witness of prayer and devotion. And it is in this majestic Basilica of Saint Mary Major, under the protective shadow of the Mother of God, that we celebrate together the gift of faith and the spiritual heritage passed on by the late and venerated Pope Francis in the context of the Holy Year dedicated to hope.”

With these words, His Beatitude Raphael Bedros XXI Minassian, Patriarch of Cilicia of the Armenians, introduced the homily at the Divine Liturgy in the Armenian rite, which he presided over yesterday, May 12, in the Pauline Chapel of the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, on the occasion of the Jubilee of the Eastern Catholic Churches.

Thousands of pilgrims from Eastern Churches in Rome

The thirteenth of the major Jubilee events, scheduled to continue until Wednesday, has brought thousands of faithful and representatives of the Eastern Catholic Churches to Rome—Patriarchs, Bishops, priests, and pilgrims from various countries around the world, including Lebanon, Syria, and Armenia.

At the Divine Liturgy in Saint Mary Major, just steps away from the tomb of Pope Francis and beneath the gaze of the Salus Populi Romani icon, were also present the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, along with the Dicastery's Secretary, Archbishop Michel Jalakh, and other representatives of the Eastern Churches based in the capital.

There were also diplomatic representatives, including the Armenian Ambassador to the Holy See, Boris Sahakian, and the Armenian Ambassador to Italy, Vladimir Karapetian.

And finally, among those in the assembly was a group of Armenian pilgrims from various Middle Eastern countries, along with their Bishops and parish priests.

Patriarch Minassian: May hope bring peace to the world

In his homily, the Patriarch of the Armenian Catholic Church described the current time as a “grace-filled time of renewal” and an “opportunity to let go of all forms of hatred.” He recalled the words of Pope Francis and his call to “recover the authentic meaning of universal fraternity.”

“We, children of the Eastern Armenian Catholic Church, witnesses to centuries of faith and martyrdom, are called today, in this time of ongoing wars in the Middle East and throughout the world, to bear witness with our lives and our blood to our fidelity to Christ, strengthening our faith rooted in charity and Christian love,” stated Patriarch Minassian.

He called upon those present to renew their commitment to courageously and faithfully bear witness to the Gospel, following Christ’s example, “so that hope may shine in every heart and in every family, bringing peace and love to the world.”

Unreservedly bearing witness to the Gospel

The Patriarch then offered words of gratitude to the Lord for the gift of Pope Leo XIV, to whom he offered filial well-wishes for a fruitful ministry rich in blessings.

“Let us live this time as a Paschal event, and under the guidance of our Pontiff, let us walk together, entrusting ourselves to the mercy of God, who is our consolation,” the Patriarch continued.

He concluded his homily by highlighting three key words essential for continuing the Jubilee journey with Christ, namely “humility, which opens us to God's will; simplicity, which helps us live with purity and authenticity; and charity, which urges us to love unreservedly, bearing witness to the Gospel with coherence and generosity.”

Cardinal Gugerotti: the Church in Armenia, “a unique pearl”

At the conclusion of the celebration, Cardinal Gugerotti addressed the assembly, first in Armenian and then in Italian. He welcomed them, he said, “with the embrace of Pope Leo,” also recalling Pope Francis, who had declared Saint Gregory of Narek a Doctor of the Church.

The Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches also recalled the date of April 24, calling it a day of painful memory for the Armenian people, urging them to remain united.

“You are so close to the cross of the Lord, with whom you have shared a series of sufferings,” said the Cardinal, as he went on to describe the Armenian Church as “a unique pearl” within Catholicism, and express hope that the Holy Year pilgrimage would allow this pearl to radiate beauty and light.

Finally, Cardinal Gugerotti invited those present to pray for Pope Leo XIV and gave everyone an appointment for the following morning in the Paul VI Audience Hall, where at 10 AM an audience with the Pope is scheduled, together with all the members of the other Eastern Churches.

Deborah Castellano Lubov contributed to this report