General Secretariat of Synod welcomes election of Pope Leo XIV

In a letter addressed to the new Pope, the General Secretariat of the Synod says it “looks with confidence” to the directions Pope Leo XIV will provide to help the Church grow as “a home and family of God open to all.”

By Christopher Wells

The General Secretariat of the Synod has expressed its “joy at walking together” with the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, in support of his “service to the communion of all the Churches.”

Growing as a missionary Church

In a letter addressed to Pope Leo as “Most Blessed Father,” the Secretariat recalls that the Synod is “an ecclesial journey led by the Holy Spirit, the gift of the Risen Lord, who helps us grow as a missionary Church, constantly undergoing conversion through attentive listening to the Gospel.”

Already, the letter notes, the indications contained in the Final Document of last year’s General Assembly can be “implemented in the local Churches and groupings of Churches” with due regard for different contexts as well as “what has already been done and what remains to be done, so that the style proper to the missionary synodal church can be ever-better learned and developed.”

The Secretariat also points to the work of the study groups established by Pope Francis, which will be submitted to Pope Leo, who will make determinations that will involve the entire Church.”

Open to all

“Now that the [synodal] journey continues under Your Holiness’ guidance,” the letter concludes, “we look with we look with confidence to the directions you will indicate, to help the Church grow as a community attentive to listening, close to each person, capable of authentic and welcoming relationships—a home and family of God open to all: a missionary synodal Church.”

The next phase

Earlier this year, Pope Francis initiated the next phase of the Church’s synodal journey with his approval of a “special, post-synodal Ecclesial Assembly” that will be held in the Vatican after a three-year process of implementation of the outcomes of the Synod on Synodality.

In a letter announcing the decision, the Synod’s General Secretary, Cardinal Mario Grech, explained that the assembly is not a new Synod, but is part of the work of “reception” on the part of the Church of the conclusions of Synod.