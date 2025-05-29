Floral coat of arms for Pope Leo XIV unveiled in Vatican Gardens

Within the Vatican Gardens, a floral reproduction of Pope Leo XIV’s coat of arms has been unveiled. The work, which took two weeks to complete, is in front of the Vatican Governatorate and was completed by the Gardens and Environment Service of the Directorate of Infrastructure and Services of the Governatorate.

By Vatican News



The floral coat of arms of Pope Leo XIV has been completed in the Vatican Gardens, on the slope in front of the Governor’s Palace, descending toward the apse of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Hundreds of colorful plants, arranged like tiles in a mosaic, have created a masterpiece of floral art.

Like previous papal coats of arms, it will be admired annually by thousands of visitors from an exceptional vantage point: the dome of the Vatican Basilica.

The coat of arms was crafted by the Gardens and Environment Service of the Directorate of Infrastructure and Services of the Governorate of Vatican City State, a project that took approximately two weeks to complete due to the need to design the new emblem and then reproduce it on site.

On average, two gardeners worked daily, bringing skill and artistic flair to the floral composition.

The shield

The structural "frame" in which the coat of arms is set remains the same as that of Pope Francis.

It consists of a mitre—recreated using Buxus sempervirens (dwarf boxwood)—placed between crossed gold and silver keys, bound with a red cord. The gold key was made using Euonymus aureus (variegated spindle), a plant that is regularly trimmed to remain dwarf and maintain its yellowish color. The silver key was created using Helichrysum italicum, a seasonal plant that must be replaced at least once a year to preserve its color.

The red cords binding the keys were made with Iresine brillantissima in summer and Viola cornuta, also red, in winter.

The papal shield, divided diagonally into two sections, features different plant materials. In the upper left, on a blue background, a white lily is depicted—a symbol of purity and virginity, representing the Virgin Mary.



The emblem of the Order of Saint Augustine

To reproduce the blue background, 400 “Blue Star” Ageratum plants were reused from Pope Francis’ floral coat of arms. The lily was made using 50 Helichrysum italicum plants, propagated by cuttings by the greenhouse maintenance staff of the Gardens and Environment Service.

On the lower right side of the shield, against a light background, appears the emblem of the Order of Saint Augustine: a heart pierced by an arrow, placed atop a book. This symbolizes the conversion of Saint Augustine and represents the Word of God piercing the heart of the great Doctor of the Church, who once said, "Vulnerasti cor meum Verbo tuo" (“You have pierced my heart with your Word”).

To form this lighter half of the shield, 400 bronze-leaved, white-flowered Begonia semperflorens Night Life plants were used. The heart was formed using Iresine lindenii plants, propagated from cuttings by greenhouse staff. The book was crafted in collaboration with the blacksmiths’ unit of the Directorate of Infrastructure and Services, who fashioned metal sheets to create its shape. Red lava rock was placed inside for the red detailing, and white gravel was used to highlight the pages.

In the end, nature—with all its splendor and color—combined with the expertise of the Vatican Gardens staff brought to life this gem of artistic beauty.

