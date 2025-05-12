Vatican sends well wishes for Buddhist festival of Vesak

The Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue's Vesak message stresses that dialogue must not be limited to words but must become “concrete actions for peace, justice and dignity for all.”

By Kielce Gussie

May 12, 2025 marks Vesak or Buddha Day, a major Buddhist festival commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and death of Buddha.

To commemorate the festival, the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue sent a message to all Buddhists around the world entitled, “Buddhists and Christians in Liberating Dialogue for Our Time.”

Signed by the Prefect of the Dicastery, Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, and the Dicastery’s Secretary, Monsignor Indunil Janakaratne Kodithuwakku Kankanamalage, the message highlights the common ground between Catholicism and Buddhism.

A shared joy

The message begins by extending heartfelt greetings and wishes to everyone celebrating Vesak Day, before noting that "Our greetings this year are further enriched by the spirit of the Jubilee".

Reflecting on the Second Vatican Council Declaration, Nostra Aetate, the Dicastery reaffirms that “‘the Catholic Church rejects nothing of what is true and holy’ in other religions.” This Declaration – which celebrates 60 years in 2025 – encourages an ongoing commitment to dialogue.

Religions offer response to human riddles

The Dicastery’s message points out that Buddhism’s path to liberation “finds deep resonance in our shared pursuit of truth and fullness of life.” It explains that in the current situation in the world, “marked by division, conflict, and suffering, we recognize the urgent need for a liberating dialogue.” But it warns against keeping dialogue at a merely verbal level. The Vatican instead encourages Catholics nad Buddhists to take words and make them into "concrete actions for peace, justice and dignity."

Buddhist monks take part in Vesak Day, an annual celebration of the Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and passing. (Dwi Oblo)

In light of the injustice, conflict, and uncertainty rampant in the world today, the messages emphasizes that “we remain convinced of the profound capacity of religions to offer meaningful responses to ‘the unsolved riddles of human existence.’” It highlights how dialogue between the two religions can enable them to share their wisdom and address the current global challenges.

The message reiterates the idea found in Nostra Aetate - still relevant today - of working towards “unity and love among all peoples and nations” and “appreciating our differences.”

To close, the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue expresses its hope that “through dialogue, our respective traditions may offer worthy responses to the challenges of our time.”