Catholic and Buddhist delegations to hold 8th Colloquium in Cambodia

The Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue announces the 8th Buddhist-Christian Colloquium, which will take place in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh on May 27-29.

By Vatican News

The Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, together with Buddhist universities and monasteries in Cambodia and the Bishops’ Conference of Cambodia, will host the Eighth Buddhist-Christian Colloquium in Phnom Penh on May 27-29, 2025.

According to a comunique from the Holy See Press Office, the event’s theme is: “Buddhists and Christians Working Together for Peace through Reconciliation and Resilience.”

Around 150 Christian and Buddhist participants from across Asia and elsewhere will meet in the Cambodian capital city to “reflect, dialogue, and collaborate on promoting peace in our time.”

Representatives will hail from 16 countries and the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC).

“In a world ravaged by conflict and violence,” noted the comunique, “this colloquium is a timely reminder of the power of religion not only to prevent violence but also to foster healing, reconciliation, and resilience.”

The colloquium seeks to continue a tradition of “fostering mutual understanding and strengthening cooperation between Buddhists and Christians in the service of peace.”

“Held in a land marked by the legacy of His Holiness Maha Ghosananda, this international gathering will explore how sacred texts, spiritual teachings, and lived experiences can offer healing and hope,” concluded the comunique.

The 7th Buddhist-Christian Colloquium took place in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 13-16, 2023, and focused on finding common actions to “heal the wounds of humanity and the planet.”