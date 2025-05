Correspondent Deborah Castellano Lubov gives latest updates following Pope Francis' death as the College of Cardinals prepares for the Conclave set to begin on May 7th. With 133 Cardinals expected to vote for the next Pope, 89 votes will be required to elect him.

Read also 29/04/2025 Conclave: Who will elect the next Pope? The upcoming Conclave opening on May 7 will be less Eurocentric than it has ever been before, with over three-quarters of the 135 Cardinal electors appointed by Pope Francis, who ...