All 133 Cardinal electors arrive in Rome as Cardinals hold tenth General Congregation

The Cardinals hold their tenth General Congregation to prepare for the upcoming conclave, and continue their discussions on the state of the Church and their hopes for the future.

By Vatican News

The Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, told reporters on Monday that the 179 Cardinals, including 132 Cardinal electors, participated in the tenth General Congregation.

He noted that all 133 Cardinal electors are present in Rome, ahead of the conclave that starts on May 7.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the Dean of the College of Cardinals, told the Congregation that Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Farrell drew lots on Saturday afternoon for the room assignments of the Cardinals. All will be accommodated at the Casa Santa Marta and the old Santa Marta.

The Cardinal electors, said Mr. Bruni, will be able to travel from the Casa Santa Marta to the Sistine Chapel as they wish, even on foot—but along a protected route.

There were 26 interventions at the Congregation on Monday morning that touched on the following topics:

- Canon law and the role of the Vatican City State;

- The missionary nature of the Church;

- The role of Caritas in defending the poor;

- The presence of so many journalists was highlighted, seen as a sign that the Gospel has meaning for the world today—as a call to responsibility;

- The prayer during the COVID pandemic was recalled, as an open door of hope in a time of fear;

- Regarding the new Pope: many hope for a shepherd close to the people, a gateway to communion, gathering everyone in the blood of Christ, in a world where the global order is in crisis;

- The challenges of transmitting the faith, caring for creation, war, and a fragmented world were discussed;

- Concern was expressed over divisions within the Church;

- The role of women in the Church, in the context of synodality;

- Vocations, family, and the education of children were addressed;

- Reference was made to the documents of the Second Vatican Council, especially Dei Verbum, on how the Word of God is nourishment for the people of God.

Mr. Bruni said all efforts are being made during the General Congregations to ensure that all Cardinals who wish to speak have the opportunity to do so.

Work has been mostly completed on the Sistine Chapel, as well as on accommodations at the two Casa Santa Martas, and Cardinals may check in as of Tuesday morning.

Journalists, said Mr. Bruni, will not be able to visit the Sistine Chapel, since the Vatican Gendarmerie have already secured it. However, he noted, images will be released showing the prepared interior.