Cardinals invite faithful to pray for peace

The cardinals gathered for their General Congregation ahead of the conclave release a statement decrying the lack of peace agreements reached in conflict areas.

By Vatican News

The College of Cardinals gathered in General Congregation before the beginning of the Conclave, have released a statement, noting "with regret" that no progress has been made in promoting peace processes in Ukraine, the Middle East, and in many other parts of the world.

"On the contrary", reads the statement released by the Holy See Press Office on May 6th, "attacks - especially those harming the civilian population - have intensified".

The cardinals therefore make "a heartfelt appeal to all parties involved to reach, as soon as possible, a permanent ceasefire and to negotiate - without preconditions and further delays - the peace so deeply desired by the affected populations and by the entire world".

With this in mind, the cardinals invite the faithful to "intensify their supplication to the Lord for a just and lasting peace".