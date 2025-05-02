Cardinals discuss evangelisation and mission at eighth General Congregation

Evangelisation, fraternity, synodality, and unity were some of the topics under discussion at the 8th General Congregation in the Vatican this morning.

By Vatican News

The Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, told reporters on Friday morning that just over 180 cardinals were present at the eighth General Congregation in preparation for the upcoming conclave.

The Congregation began at 9 a.m. with prayer.

Of the 180 cardinals present, more than 120 of them electors. Some of the cardinals had arrived in the last few days and were sworn in during a break in the mid-morning.

There were 25 speeches made during the Congregation. Among the subjects discussed were:



- Evangelisation, as the focus of the Pontificate of Pope Francis

- The Church as an evangelising fraternal communion

- The need to communicate the Gospel, particularly to young people

- The Churches of the East, their suffering, and their witness

- The question of how to make the communication of the Gospel effective at all levels, from parishes to the Roman Curia

- The duty of witness and unity, in light of the Gospel passage: "By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another."

- The risk of counter-witness, including sexual abuse and financial scandals

- The centrality of the liturgy

- The importance of Canon Law

- Synodality and collegiality, Synodality and mission, Synodality and secularism

- Mention of the hermeneutic of continuity between Popes John Paul, Benedict XVI and Francis

- Strong mention of the role of the Eucharist, and its importance in missionary work

The Congregation ended at 12:30 p.m.

Responding to a reporter's question about an alleged health incident involving Cardinal Parolin, Bruni emphatically denied that it had occurred: "No, this did not happen. It is not true." Bruni also denied that doctors or nurses had intervened: “No, absolutely not.”