Cardinals discuss need for hope this Jubilee at ninth General Congregation

Cardinals pray in the chapel at the ninth General Congregation in the Vatican (@VATICAN MEDIA)

The 177 Cardinals present in Rome hold their ninth General Congregation in the Vatican on Saturday morning, and discuss the Church's need for hope during the ongoing Jubilee.

By Vatican News

The Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, told reporters on Saturday morning that 177 Cardinals were present at the ninth General Congregation in preparation for the upcoming conclave.

The Congregation began at 9:00 AM with prayer.

Of the 177 Cardinals present, 127 of them were electors. There were 26 speeches made during the Congregation. They discussed subjects including:

- A dual task: communion within the Church and fraternity in the world

- Gratitude was expressed for Pope Francis, often citing his Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii gaudium, and the processes he initiated, which must be carried forward

- Collaboration and solidarity among Churches

- The role of the Roman Curia in relation to the Pope

- The service of the Church and the Pope in promoting peace

- The value of education

- The hope that the next Pope will be prophetic, that the Church will not shut itself in the upper room, but go out and bring light to a world desperately in need of hope (citing this year’s Jubilee)

Among the recurring themes that have emerged in recent days, Mr. Bruni mentioned synodality and collegiality, as well as:

- The Jubilee and the theme of hope

- A look at the world, and the thirst and interest it shows toward the Church

- A Church that lives in the world, not in its own world, to avoid becoming insignificant

- Ecumenical dialogue and mission

The Cardinals drawn by lot to assist the Cardinal Camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, in the Particular Congregations for the handling of ordinary affairs were announced: Cardinals Francis Prevost and Marcello Semeraro. The third member of the Commission remains Cardinal Reinhard Marx in his role as coordinator of the Council for the Economy.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the Dean of the College of Cardinals, reminded everyone that St. Peter’s Basilica is organizing the Rosary every Saturday evening at 9:00 PM during the month of May.



It was also noted that on Sunday, any Cardinals who wish may celebrate Mass in their titular churches.

Responding to journalists' questions, Mr. Bruni noted that work at the Casa Santa Marta to accommodate the Cardinals has reached an advanced stage and will be completed by Monday, May 5.

He added that the Cardinals will enter the Casa Santa Marta starting from Tuesday evening, May 6, through Wednesday morning, May 7, but that they must move in before the Mass Pro Eligendo Romani Pontifice.

On Tuesday, May 6, the Cardinals will meet in a General Congregation at 9:00 AM and will hold an afternoon session, if necessary.

On Monday, May 5, the press briefing to update journalists on the Congregations may take place only in the evening, after the second session of the General Congregation ends at 7 PM.