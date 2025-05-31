Cardinal You: St John Vianney’s Holiness is a model of humility

In a video message screened at the Shrine St John Vianney in Ars-sur-Formans, Cardinal Lazzaro Heung-sik You, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy, reflects on the life of the saint on the centenary of his canonization: “To you, dear priests, I would like to say: do not be afraid of being weak. Do not fear if you are not always understood.”

By Vatican News

“The Holy Curé of Ars was a humble priest but great before God because he lived with love and dedication towards others.” This is one of the descriptions offered by Cardinal Lazzaro Heung-sik You, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy, when speaking of St. John Vianney in a video message sent on the occasion of the centenary of his canonization, on May 31, 1925, by Pope Pius XI, who declared him “heavenly patron of all priests in the world” (Apostolic Letter Anno Iubilari, April 23, 1929).

A humble parish, the heart of Europe

In the video, shown at the beginning of the Mass celebrated this morning, May 31, at the Shrine of Ars, Cardinal You recalls how this event marked a moment of grace for the entire Church. “A humble parish in the French countryside became the spiritual center of Europe, thanks to a priest who put God first, without compromise,” he said.

A model of priesthood

According to the Cardinal, St. John Vianney was an example of holiness “born from prayer, the Eucharist, and Confession—not from prestige,” from the ability to listen, love, and guide thousands of people “with the heart of a shepherd.” “He remains today more than ever—a model for all priests. He invites us not to become discouraged but to live our ministry with joy, humility, and courage,” the Cardinal emphasized, especially in community, as the priest’s support through “prayer, esteem, and affection” is crucial for their vocation.

Your sacrifices, the hope of the world

Reflecting on the Jubilee Year, the Cardinal reminded the faithful that “the Curé of Ars is like a companion on the journey, a silent beacon guiding us towards the essentials.” “To you, dear priests, I would like to say with fraternal affection: do not be afraid to be weak. Do not fear if you are not always understood. The Curé of Ars himself was considered ‘too simple’ for the priestly mission, and yet God entrusted him with the hearts of thousands.” “Your daily faithfulness, your hidden sacrifices, your nights of prayer—these build the hope of the world.”

The Cardinal then thanked the faithful who support their pastors, just as St. John Vianney did. Recalling the words of Pope Leo XIV on the importance of vocations, the Cardinal encouraged them to “listen to the voice of the Master and walk together as pilgrims of hope,” not out of habit but out of love. “Not out of duty, but out of vocation.” He concluded by inviting everyone to ask the Curé of Ars to “teach us to live the faith authentically, without shortcuts, without appearances,” and to help priests become “men of prayer, of listening, of joy.”