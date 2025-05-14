Cardinal Parolin: We hope talks in Istanbul open paths to peace

On the sidelines of an event on Ukraine at the Pontifical Gregorian University, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin speaks about the direct negotiations starting Thursday in Türkiye, saying, “We hope this is a serious starting point to end the war."

By Salvatore Cernuzio

All eyes are on Türkiye, a possible destination for Pope Leo XIV’s first journey, marking 1,700 years since the Council of Nicaea, as well as the setting beginning on Thursday 15 May of the Istanbul summit, which hopes to bring together the presidents of Russia and Ukraine for direct negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, answered journalists' questions on the sidelines of the event titled “Toward a Theology of Hope for and from Ukraine,” held at the Pontifical Gregorian University and organized under the patronage of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. He shares hopes for these U.S.-mediated direct talks, which could, for the first time, see Presidents Zelensky and Putin meet in person.

“We always hope there are openings for peace,” the Cardinal told various media outlets. “We are pleased that there is finally the possibility of a direct meeting. We hope that the existing issues can be resolved there and that a genuine peace process can begin.” According to the Secretary of State, it is “premature” to predict what will happen, but the hope is that the meeting in Istanbul will mark “a serious starting point” to end the war.

Too early to consider a papal visit to Kyiv

Cardinal Parolin also said it is “premature” to consider a possible visit by Pope Leo XIV to Ukraine, touching on President Zelensky’s invitation during a phone call on Monday morning. The Pope made impassioned appeals for the regions scarred by war during the Regina Caeli on Sunday and again in a speech earlier that day at the Jubilee of the Eastern Churches. “He will continue, as he has done numerous times since the start of his pontificate, to call for an end to the war,” the Cardinal assured. “We remain ready to offer spaces as well. Talking about mediation might be excessive, but at the least we are willing to offer good offices to facilitate meetings.” At the same time, the Vatican does not want “to interfere with other ongoing initiatives.”

Repatriation mechanism for children remains active

The Holy See’s position, said the Secretary of State, is one that “seeks to bring the parties closer rather than create further divisions.” He confirmed that the mechanism, initiated and supported by Cardinal Matteo Zuppi’s mission which has led to the repatriation of some Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia, remains “active.” This mainly involves “exchanging names via the Nunciatures, then local verification and responses.” The number of these children remains “highly disputed,” but the key, he says, is that “they are gradually being reunited with their families, homes, and loved ones.”

Ending the conflict in Gaza

Regarding the Middle East, the Pope and the Holy See will continue along the path set by Pope Francis: persistent appeals “to end the conflict in Gaza, achieve the release of hostages,” and “provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.” On these issues, there was “a strong call for serious intervention” during the pre-Conclave general congregations, along with “concern about the dwindling Christian presence in the Middle East.” “We will need to find responses to this serious problem,” Cardinal Parolin said.

Pope Leo XIV's peace efforts

Avoiding questions about the content of discussions before and during the Conclave (saying with a smile, “don’t ask us questions we can’t answer”), Cardinal Parolin focused instead on the newly elected Pope, who has received “very positive” comments and reactions. “He presented himself in a very calm manner. He is a man of peace, who desires peace, and who will build peace through the bridges he mentioned from the very first words of his greeting to the faithful.”

Possible trip to Nicaea

Finally, in response to a question about the Pope’s first journey, the Cardinal said: “I’m thinking of Nicaea. It’s an important moment for the Catholic Church and for ecumenism. It was definitely planned that Pope Francis would go. I imagine Pope Leo will follow the same path.”