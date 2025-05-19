Cardinal Parolin: Pope Leo XIV calls for diplomacy of encounter

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, tells the United Nations the election of a new Pope is “an occasion for renewal… for all who seek a world of greater justice, solidarity, and peace.”

By Christopher Wells

“The election of a new Pope is an occasion of renewal, not only for Catholics, but for all who seek a world of greater justice, solidarity, and peace,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin told guests at a reception at the United Nations to mark the election of Pope Leo XIV.

The Holy See’s Secretary of State said the new Pope “calls us to embrace a diplomacy of encounter… a diplomacy that listens with humility, acts with compassion, and seeks the common good above all.”

At the same time, he pledged that the Holy See, under Pope Leo’s leadership, would work alongside the representatives of the world’s nations “to promote human dignity, protect the vulnerable, and build bridges where mistrust might otherwise prevail.”

Diplomacy based on peace, justice, and truth

Cardinal Parolin emphasized their “vital” role “in weaving the fabric of international cooperation,” and said Pope Leo’s “vision” aligns with their commitment to privilege “a diplomatic activity based on the pillars of peace, justice, and truth.”

The Holy See, similarly committed to truth and justice, will also “continue to offer its moral voice in defence of the poor and those in need, and in pursuit of peace and integral human development.”

The Cardinal Secretary of State went on to express the hope that diplomats might “respond to the Holy Father’s call” to become “sowers of peace.”

After blessing those present, their families, and the nations they represent, Cardinal Parolin invited them “to move forward together, inspired by the hope and vision of Pope Leo.”