Cardinal Gugerotti: Our Eastern brothers and sisters enrich the Church's universality

In his homily for the 7th Novemdiales Mass, the Cardinal urges the faithful to welcome and help our brothers and sisters in the Eastern Churches persevere in their faith.

By Vatican News

Still at the beginning of the Easter season, Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti reflected on faith in the resurrection, especially in light of the passing of Pope Francis on Easter Monday. During the 7th Novemdiales Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, the Cardinal underlined that the resurrection is not “not a phenomenon inherent to human nature” rather it comes from God “through His Spirit.”

It is through this same Spirit, he stressed that man becomes adopted children of God, who cry out to Him: “Abba, Father” with all of creation. Despite this, “creation and the human person seem to hold so little value today”, the Cardinal emphasized. And yet, there remains an interconnectedness between man and nature.

Creation, he pointed out, is “a companion on humanity’s journey, in solidarity with us and seeking our solidarity in return,” and this was a theme very dear to Pope Francis.

Fraternity between the Eastern and Western Churches

At the heart of his homily, the Cardinal, Prefect Emeritus of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, reflected on the richness of the Eastern Christian spirituality. United in the Mass despite our differences, he recalled their history rooted in the earliest days of Christianity, in “the fragrance of the Lord’s land.”

St. Peter’s Basilica was filled many members of the Eastern Catholic Churches for the Eucharistic celebration, and in their presence, the Cardinal expressed his gratitude for their acceptance of “the invitation to enrich the Church’s universality” through their experiences, cultures, and spirituality.

“Pope Francis, who taught us to love the diversity and richness of human expression, surely rejoices today to see us united in prayer for him and with him.” (@VATICAN MEDIA)

As Cardinal Gugerotti noted, “at times in history, we in the West failed to understand” our brothers and sisters in the East. But, this 7th Novemdiales Mass where hymns and readings were led by members of the Eastern Churches, “Pope Francis, who taught us to love the diversity and richness of human expression, surely rejoices today to see us united in prayer for him and with him.”

The Cardinal offered the Mass as a moment to recommit ourselves to welcome and help our brothers and sisters in the Eastern Churches persevere in their faith “especially now, as so many of them are forced to flee their ancient homelands, which were the Holy Land.”

To close his reflection, he urged his fellow Cardinals to recite the prayer of an Eastern father, St. Symeon the New Theologian, ahead of the upcoming conclave:



“Come, true light; come, eternal life; come, hidden mystery; come, nameless treasure; come, ineffable reality; come, inconceivable person; come, endless joy; come, light without evening; come, unfailing hope of all who are to be saved. Come, you who have always desired and desire my miserable soul…”