Cardinal Koovakad: Buddhists and Christians can foster peace in society

Opening the 8th Buddhist-Christian Colloquium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Cardinal George Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, urges the faithful to build on their respective faith traditions to build peace through reconciliation and resilience.

By Francesca Merlo

Religious leaders, scholars, and representatives of Buddhist and Christian communities have gathered this week in Cambodia for the Eighth Buddhist-Christian Colloquium.

The meeting takes place on May 27-29 at the Catholic Pastoral Center in Phnom Penh, and focuses on the theme: “Buddhists and Christians Working Together for Peace through Reconciliation and Resilience.”

Opening the event, Bishop Olivier Schmitthaeusler, Apostolic Vicar of Phnom Penh, welcomed delegates from across Asia and beyond, emphasizing Cambodia’s spirit of peaceful coexistence among religions.

Representing the Catholic Church in Cambodia, he described the Colloquium as “an event that will be remembered in the history of our small Catholic Church,” and expressed gratitude to the Royal Government for its support of religious harmony.

Quoting the late Pope Francis, he said everyone should feel called to foster “a culture of dialogue as a path, common collaboration as a way of life, and mutual understanding as a method and criterion.” Bishop Schmitthaeusler expressed hope that the Colloquium would be “a visible sign of this harmony” and lead all participants “towards Hope.”

Cooperation between religions

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, then welcomed participants by highlighting the importance of cooperation between religious traditions in promoting peace.

“This session offers a sacred space where Buddhists and Christians gather not only as representatives of two venerable traditions, but also as fellow pilgrims, united by a common commitment for peace,” he said.

Cardinal Koovakad spoke of the global challenges of violence, poverty, injustice, and environmental degradation and, in light of these issues, described the Colloquium as a sign of hope, stressing the need for religious communities to work together in addressing both the suffering of individuals and the divisions within society.

He acknowledged that many people have grown tired and discouraged in the face of constant reports of war and injustice. He emphasized that both Christians and Buddhists share spiritual resources that can support efforts towards healing.

“Reconciliation and resilience,” he said, “are deeply rooted in our respective faiths and are capable of building and sustaining lasting peace.”

The closeness of Popes past and present

The Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue then quoted Pope Leo XIV, who described peace as “an active and demanding gift," in his address to the Diplomatic Corps.

Peace, said the Cardinal, begins with personal responsibility: by removing pride, choosing words carefully, and committing to dialogue.

The Cardinal also recalled the words of Pope Francis, and in particular, those of his Testament, published shortly after his death, in which he dedicated his final sufferings “for peace in the world and for fraternity among peoples.”

In this regard, the Cardinal Prefect thanked the many religious leaders who expressed solidarity following Pope Francis’ passing.

“Together, as Buddhists and Christians, let us explore how reconciliation and resilience can help shape peaceful and compassionate societies,” said Cardinal Koovakad.

He concluded by reiterating the words of Pope Leo XIV, when he met with representatives of different religions: “If we are in agreement, and free from ideological and political conditioning, we can be effective in saying ‘no’ to war and ‘yes’ to peace, ‘no’ to the arms race and ‘yes’ to disarmament, ‘no’ to an economy that impoverishes peoples and the Earth, and ‘yes’ to integral development.”