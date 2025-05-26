Archbishop Paglia concludes mandate as President of Pontifical Academy for Life

In an interview with the Italian newspaper La Stampa, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia discusses the conclusion of his service as President of the Pontifical Academy for Life, explaining that it is ordinary practice in the Roman Curia that, upon turning 80, all appointments expire.

By Vatican News

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia recently returned from an international conference in Argentina, where he reiterated that life must always be protected, at every stage.

Now, he has concluded a decade of work as the President of the Pontifical Academy for Life, a post the late Pope Francis entrusted to him in August 2016.

Speaking to the Italian newspaper La Stampa, Archbishop Paglia noted that his 80th birthday was on April 20, 2025.

‘Pope Francis asked me to continue’

A few days ago, Pope Leo XIV appointed Cardinal Baldassare Reina to succeed Archbishop Paglia as Grand Chancellor for the Pontifical “John Paul II” Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences.

“It’s ordinary practice in the Roman Curia,” the Archbishop explained to La Stampa. “Once you reach 80, all assignments expire. I turned 80 on the very day Pope Francis died, which delayed the notification.”

“Obviously,” he stressed, “this also ends my mandate as President of the Pontifical Academy for Life.”

Archbishop Paglia added that he had already submitted his resignation to the late Pope Francis upon turning 75, “as everyone does,” adding that “the Pope told me to continue until I was 80.”

‘World is collapsing; fraternity is urgent’

Archbishop Paglia spoke on bioethics at the international conference organized by the Catholic University of Buenos Aires to mark the 10th anniversary of the encyclical Laudato si’.

He reaffirmed the Church’s desire to defend life “in every context, at every stage, and at every age.”

In a world “falling to pieces,” he said, we urgently need to “set out to achieve genuine fraternity both among peoples and with creation.”

He said we need “a vision of a pacified humanity—a new humanism. The path exists: a disarmed, disarming, humble, and persevering peace. These are words spoken on May 8 by Pope Leo XIV. May they guide and inspire us.”