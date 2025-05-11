11th General Congregation focuses on migration, synodality, unity

The College of Cardinals convenes for the eleventh General Congregation with a focus on migration, synodality and unity ahead of the Conclave.

By Vatican News

170 Cardinals, including 132 Cardinal electors, participated in the eleventh General Congregation on Monday afternoon, 5 May 2025. The Congregation began with a moment of prayer.

According to the Holy See Press Office director, Matteo Bruni, around 20 interventions were presented during the meeting, with discussions focusing on several key themes:

Ethnocentrism within the Church and society, the phenomenon of migration, migrants as a gift, and the importance of supporting the faith of migrants.

Ongoing wars and conflicts, and themes related to the countries from which the cardinals who spoke come, particularly in Asia and Africa.

The Synod on Synodality and the ecclesiology of communion.

The commitment and responsibility of the cardinals to support the new Pope.

The Cardinals outlined the figure of a pastoral Pope within the perspective of dialogue and building relationships with different religious and cultural worlds.

The challenge posed by sects.

The General Congregation concluded at 7:00 PM. The twelfth General Congregation is scheduled to commence on Tuesday morning, May 6, at 9:00 AM.