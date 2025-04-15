Vatican suppresses Sodality of Christian Life

The Superior General of the Sodalitium of Christian Life (SCV), José David Correa González, signs the decree that definitively dissolves the society of apostolic life following accusations of abuse and corruption by the founder and leadership of the group.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

As of Monday, the Sodality of Christian Life (S.C.V.), also known as ‘Sodalicio’, no longer exists. The lay society, founded in the 1970s and widespread in Latin America – where it represented one of the most active apostolates – was suppressed by means of a decree signed on 14 April 2025, following the scandal of abuse and corruption alleged against some of its leaders.

The decree of suppression was announced by the S.C.V. itself in a statement on its official website that noted the decree was signed by its superior general, José David Correa, at the headquarters of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life, in the presence of the prefect, Sister Simona Brambilla.

The expulsion of the founder

At the same time, Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu Farnós was appointed Apostolic Commissioner for activities related to the suppression of the Sodality.

The official of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith had previously been appointed by Pope Francis to investigate, together with Archbishop Charles Scicluna, cases of abuse in Chile and other places in Latin America, including Peru, the birthplace of Sodality's founder Luis Fernando Figari. Figari was expelled from the Sodality that he himself had founded in August 2024 due to accusations of physical, psychological, and sexual violence, including against minors.

Background

The case goes back some 20 years, to the early 2000s, when complaints from former members triggered investigations and media reports about abuse, humiliation, and mistreatment mainly of younger members of the “sodalities.”

In 2015, journalists Pedro Salinas and Paola Ugaz published a book of testimonies of the victims. Several measures by the Peruvian Public Prosecutor's Office and internal investigations within the Sodality itself followed, leading up to the intervention of Pope Francis, who has always paid close attention to the case.

At the beginning of December last year, the Pontiff received Salinas and Ugaz at the Apostolic Palace, accompanied by journalist Elise Harris Allen, who recounted the legal complaints and attacks, especially via social media, they had received because of their work. On that occasion, according to an account of the audience on the website of Crux, the Pope had announced the forthcoming conclusion of the process against the Sodality

Grief and obedience

The official announcement of the dissolution of the Sodalitium on Monday was received “with sorrow and obedience” by the members, the statement from the Sodality emphasized. The statement also related acts of reparation undertaken by the movement from May 2016 to the present, including academic support, therapy, and financial compensation.

Members of the society said they thanked God for allowing “many people from different countries to live with us a common experience of authentic faith, fraternity, and apostolic ardour, which has borne much fruit.”

At the same time, their thoughts go to the victims, from whom they once again ask “forgiveness for the mistreatment and abuse committed in our community.” The statement also requests forgiveness of the whole Church and of society “for the pain caused,” concluding, “we trust that the efforts made in the process of reparation will bear fruit, and we will continue to offer our prayers so that the Lord may heal the wounds caused” by abuse.

A time of conversion

The Sodalitium's statement also expresses gratitude to those who have been part of the community and who have generously dedicated years of their lives to the mission of the Church. It also thanks the pastors who have cared for communities in the dioceses, the papal delegates who “have guided and accompanied us with great dedication, charity, and wisdom in our renewal process,” and the families and friends who have shown closeness and support.

“The Good Lord has mysterious ways, through which He can always make all things new,” the note concludes, expressing the hope that what opens now may be “a privileged time of conversion and renewed listening to the voice of God, always in communion with the Holy Father and with our Mother, the Church.”