US Vice President JD Vance visits Cardinal Parolin in the Vatican

JD Vance meets with Cardinal Secretary of State and Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

The Vice President of the United States, who participated in the Passion Liturgy in the Vatican Good Friday evening with his family, meets with Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, and discuss together peace, religious freedom and migration.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

On Holy Saturday morning, the Vice President of the United States of America, JD Vance, was received at the Secretariat of State by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, accompanied by His Excellency Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, the Holy See Press Office noted in a statement on Saturday.

"During the cordial talks," the statement noted, "satisfaction was expressed for the good existing bilateral relations between the Holy See and the United States of America, and the common commitment to protect the right to freedom of religion and conscience was reiterated."

"There was an exchange of opinions on the international situation," it read, "especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees, and prisoners."

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

Finally, hope was expressed for serene collaboration between the State and the Catholic Church in the United States, whose valuable service to the most vulnerable people was acknowledged.

The Vice President of the United States participated in the Solemn Liturgy for the Lord's Passion on Good Friday evening in St. Peter's Basilica, with his family, in the context of his international tour which has brought him to Italy, and will bring him afterward, to India.

JD Vance and family with Cardinal Parolin (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)