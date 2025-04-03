Thousands gather for prayer vigil on 20th anniversary of John Paul II's passing

On the 20th anniversary of John Paul II’s passing, thousands gather for a special evening prayer vigil in St. Peter's Square led by the President of the Polish Bishops' Conference, Archbishop Tadeusz Wojda.

By Fr. Paweł Rytel-Andrianik and Artur Hanula

Residents of Rome and representatives of the Polish community abroad gathered in great numbers at St. Peter’s Square for the vigil. The meditations during the Rosary prayer were inspired by and included quotations from the teachings of Saint John Paul II.



Among those present were Adam Kwiatkowski, Poland’s ambassador to the Holy See; Bartosz Skwarczyński, the Polish consul general in Rome; as well as bishops from Poland, including Archbishop Tadeusz Wojda, Archbishop Stanisław Budzik, Archbishop Wiktor Skworc, and Bishop Artur Miziński. Also in attendance was Fr. Prof. Mirosław Kalinowski, Rector of the John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin.

The prayer meeting was organized in collaboration with the Church and the Hospice of St. Stanislaus BM in Rome, the Polish pastoral ministry at the Shrine of Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Via Merulana, the Church of St. Nicholas in Ostia, and the Vatican John Paul II Foundation. The “Gaudium Poloniae” choir led music from the Church of St. Stanislaus BM in Rome.

Gratitude for incredible papacy

"Today," Archbishop Tadeusz Wojda, President of the Polish Bishops' Conference and Archbishop of Gdansk, emphasized, "we recall that moment to give thanks to God for this great, truly great pontificate—one of the greatest in the history of the papacy.”

Reflecting on the events of twenty years ago, he said, “We remember the moment when people knelt here in this square. Some wept, others asked themselves why he had to leave, as it seemed he should remain with us forever.”

A Model of following Christ and of courage

“John Paul II, our great compatriot," the leader of the Polish Bishops underscored, "left us so much; above all, he showed us the way to Christ and how to walk with Jesus every day, even in the face of adversity, by serving others."

“He was a man of prayer, a man of love, a man of constant service to others,” Archbishop Wojda noted, adding, he was also a model of courage.

“In today’s world," the President of the Polish Bishops' Conference lamented, "openly professing one’s faith sometimes seems so difficult.Courage is lacking, strength is lacking. Comfort and other distractions sometimes lead people to forget about God with such ease.”

“That is why," he continued, "we must return to John Paul II—not as mere sentimentality, but first and foremost, to his teachings.”

Prayers for peace and Pope Francis

Participants of the vigil prayed for peace in the world, especially in Ukraine, the Holy Land, and across Africa.

In addition, Archbishop Wojda invited, “We also want to pray for the health of Pope Francis, that he may regain his strength and continue to lead our Church.”

While calling for prayers for families and for the ability to “choose what is true, to always stand by the word of God and His will," the Archbishop concluded by imploring Saint John Paul II "to intercede for our homeland as well, as it too faces many challenges.”