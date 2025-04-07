'Seeds of Peace and Hope': Theme for 2025 World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation

Members of the Society of the Divine Word (SVD) care for creation on Indonesia’s Flores island

The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development announces the theme chosen by Pope Francis for this year’s celebration of the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, held on September 1.

By Vatican News

The 2025 edition of the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation takes place during the Jubilee Year, which also marks the 10th anniversary of the encyclical Laudato si’.

“Seeds of Peace and Hope” is the theme chosen by Pope Francis for this year’s edition. The Season of Creation is an ecumenical initiative, which takes place annually from September 1 (the Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation) to October 4 (the feast of St. Francis of Assisi).

In a statement released on Monday, the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development said the theme for the 2025 edition is “peace with creation.”

The chosen Biblical reference for this initiative is Isaiah 32:14–18.

As highlighted in the Magisterium of Pope Francis and his recent predecessors, peace and care for creation share a close link, as is visible in the papal messages for the World Day of Peace in 1990 and 2010.

Likewise, there is also a strong connection between war and degradation of our planet, which is seen in the waste of resources through destruction and armaments.

The Dicastery's statement invited Christians to pray together so that conditions conducive to peace may be created—a lasting, shared peace that gives rise to hope.

It noted that the metaphor of the seed indicates the need for long-term commitment, while expressing hope that the seeds of peace may emerge across all continents.