From the Netherlands to the Vatican: Bringing spring to St. Peter's

Volunteers prepare the arrangements of 10,000 stems of flowers driven in from the Netherlands for the Easter celebrations at the Vatican.

Some 10,000 stems of flowers from the Netherlands will once again line the steps in front of St. Peter’s Basilica for the Easter celebration—continuing an almost 40-year tradition.

By Kielce Gussie

Each year on Easter, St. Peter’s Square is transformed into a small piece of the Netherlands as flowers from all parts of the country color the steps of the smallest nation in the world.

An almost 4-decade tradition

It all started in 1985 with the beatification of a Dutch priest, Titus Brandsma. At that celebration, Dutch florists decorated the Square in honor of their countrymen. The following year, 1986, they were invited to decorate the Square for Easter. And now, it has become an annual tradition.

One man has been involved from the beginning in this tradition, which has now become a sense of national pride. Dr. Charles Lansdorp recalls that very first Easter where Pope St. John Paul II thanked the Dutch people for their flowers in their native language. He says it became a national slogan. “In Holland, if you say, thanks for the flowers, everybody knows what you’re talking about.”

Dr. Lansdorp says this collaboration between the Vatican and Dutch florists “is the longest project” in the flower industry in the Netherlands. He says, every year, this collaboration “brings spring to Rome” as thousands of flowers line the area in front of St. Peter’s Basilica.

It takes time to bring spring to Rome

In order to prepare the flowers and decorations for Easter, the Vatican gardeners and Dutch florists work together. Volunteers start working on Holy Thursday collecting, prepping, and setting up the flowers. Saturday morning, the world watches as the floral arrangements come together.

Some 10,000 flowers from various parts of the countries are driven from the Netherlands to Vatican City over the course of two days. In this time, the steps leading up to St. Peter’s Basilica are transformed as “it is almost like we bring spring to Rome.”

This year, in honor of the Jubilee of Hope, there is a special arrangement. “We will have the colors of the logo of the pilgrims for the Holy Year,” Dr. Lansdorp explains.

Tulps, bulbs, roses, and plants abound

For Dr. Lansdorp, it is no wonder that the Easter flowers are such a source of pride for the Netherlands. He says this activity has perhaps the biggest visibility for the Dutch industry worldwide. “It’s unique because we have the cut flowers, the bulbs, the plants,” he describes, “It is really the Netherlands presenting itself as a flower industry.”

