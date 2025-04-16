The faces of the Gospels: Lazarus

The faces of the Gospels as narrated by Pope Francis.

Vatican News

To celebrate Easter, Vatican News is reintroducing an 18-episode series produced by the Dicastery for Communication in collaboration with the Vatican Apostolic Library, the Vatican Museums, and Italy's public broadcaster Rai Cultura. Released originally at Easter in 2022, the series features Pope Francis narrating and reflecting on key encounters from Jesus’ life, beginning with Matthew, the tax collector.



The programme was created by Andrea Tornielli and Lucio Brunelli, directed and filmed by Renato Cerisola, with original music by Michelangelo Palmacci.

You can turn on Closed Captions (CC) for an English translation.

“At a time when the Pope is recovering and we hear his voice less often,” says Andrea Tornielli, Editorial Director of Vatican Media, “this offers an opportunity to hear his voice again and reflect on some of the most profound moments of his teaching in which he speaks about Jesus.”